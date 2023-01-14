Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Clearing up the conflicted feelings of Steeler Nation

Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show. The BTSC duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk about where the black and gold go from here.

Check out the rundown:

News and Notes

Recap of the win over Cleveland

2022 Wrap Up

What might have been?

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers finish to 2022 inspires hope

The Steelers finished on a 7-2 run to take what once was a horrible season and turning into a rather inspiring one. There may be hope for the future. That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with veteran BTSC writer and podcaster Tony Defeo.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The inspiration of black-and-gold help

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: ‘22 Steelers didn’t end where we wanted, but on a positive note did it

The Steelers 2022 results were not positive for many, but they may just lead to much better ones in 2023. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Perspective from the end of 2022

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE