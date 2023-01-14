Which NFC Wild Card game is most intriguing for Steelers fans?

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has come to an end. For Steelers fans, this means seven months until the team takes the field in the preseason for the 2023 season. While some fans may be done with football because their beloved Steelers came up just short of qualifying for the postseason, others, like myself, will still take in every bit of the NFL action they can get to try to shorten the offseason as much as possible.

For those of you who will be following the playoff games this weekend, which matchup do you find the most intriguing? Since there are 6 games to chose from, this week we’ll split them up into the AFC and NFC. First up, because they have the first game, is the NFC. When it comes to the betting lines for the games, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday at 4:30 PM on FOX

Spread: SFO (-9.5)

Needing a win and some help to get in the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks did with the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t and got their help courtesy of the Detroit Lions and are now playing in the postseason. Coming off two-straight wins after losing three in a row, Seattle’s offense has been much colder over the last six games. San Francisco, on the other hand, continues to roll regardless of who is taking snaps at the quarterback position. I’ve often said teams that are finishing the season on a win streak are ones to look out for in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers have won 10-straight games. Look out.

Sunday at 4:30 PM on FOX

Spread: MIN (-3)

These teams matched up only three weeks ago with the Vikings getting the three-point victory at home against the Giants. Unsurprisingly, the current point spread is also three points for the game in Minnesota. The Vikings have won three of their last four games, but that loss to the Packers in Green Bay has to still sting a little bit. The Giants have only won three games in their last 10 with another finishing in a tie. That’s not the way teams want to end the season heading into the playoffs.

Monday at 8:15 PM on ABC

Spread: DAL (-2.5)

Even though the Buccaneers come into the game with a losing record, they weren’t really attempting to win their final game as much as making sure they were healthy for the postseason. Regardless, the Buccaneers have only won three of their seven games since their bye week with all three wins coming against teams who did not make the playoffs. The Cowboys are another team coming off a loss in Week 18, but they were playing their players as they were trying to move ahead of Philadelphia within the division. Instead, Dallas scores six points and gets beat up by the Washington Commanders. Otherwise, the Cowboys had one six of their last eight to finish the season with the other loss being in overtime to the Jaguars. Although I thought Dallas was a team on the rise, that Week 18 performance is something they have to shake off and show that it was the exception and not the rule.

So there are the three NFC playoff matchups which will take place on Super Wild Card Weekend. If you plan on watching the games this weekend, which of these NFC matchups intrigue you the most? Is there one you will make sure you don’t miss?

