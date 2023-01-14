Which AFC Wild Card game is most intriguing for Steelers fans?

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has come to an end. For Steelers fans, this means seven months until the team takes the field in the preseason for the 2023 season. While some fans may be done with football because their beloved Steelers came up just short of qualifying for the postseason, others, like myself, will still take in every bit of the NFL action they can get to try to shorten the offseason as much as possible.

For those of you who will be following the playoff games this weekend, which matchup do you find the most intriguing? Since there are 6 games to chose from, this week we’ll split them up into the AFC and NFC. Next up is the AFC. When it comes to the betting lines for the games, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday at 8:15 PM on NBC

Spread: LAC (-2.5)

The 4 vs. 5 playoff matchups are often intriguing and many times the top Wild Card team is heavily favored against the weakest of the division champions. There’s no exception in this matchup as the Chargers are the favored team. Coming up just short in Week 18 as they were resting some of their players, the Chargers had won four-straight games. As for the Jaguars, they qualify for the postseason by winning five in a row. This one is shaping up to be a good one.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BUF (-13.5)

The Buffalo Bills haven’t lost the game since overtime against the Vikings on November 13. Winning their next seven games, although the game against Cincinnati was left unfinished, the Bills are likely to be playing inspired football this weekend. The Dolphins, on the other hand, were lucky to get the ugliest of wins against the inept New York Jets and avoided losing their last six games of the season. Limping into the postseason, usually that’s not a good thing.

Sunday at 8:15 PM on NBC

Spread: CIN (-8.5)

Speaking of limping into the postseason, let me introduce you to the Baltimore Ravens. Ever since their bye week in Week 10, every Ravens victory, which was four out of eight, was unimpressive. Squeaking out a win against the Carolina Panthers in their last game with Baker Mayfield, the Ravens had a one-point victory over the Broncos, a two-point win over the Steelers, and an ugly 17–9 win over the Falcons. Add in another factor of dealing with a very questionable quarterback situation and Baltimore‘s merely a team rewarded for their strong start in 2022. As for the Bengals, not having their game completed against the Buffalo Bills allowed them to enter the postseason on an eight-game winning streak which may have even been nine games. After handling Baltimore pretty easily last week, despite the Ravens resting some starters, I don’t know if they’ll get as much resistance in the rematch.

So there are the three AFC playoff matchups which will take place on Super Wild Card Weekend. If you plan on watching the games this weekend, which of these AFC matchups intrigue you the most? Is there one you will make sure you don’t miss?

Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.