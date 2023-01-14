After the first week of the Steelers offseason, all is quiet on the Matt Canada front

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, and after their 9-8 record fans are feeling good about the prospects of 2023. Well, that is except for one facet of the coaching staff. While a lot of fans are split evenly between their support, or lack thereof, for Mike Tomlin, the vast majority of the fan base seems to agree on one thing.

They want offensive coordinator Matt Canada gone.

The Steelers’ season ended last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, following the 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, and many fans were expecting a knee jerk reaction/firing of Canada.

It didn’t happen.

In fact, Mike Tomlin spoke about the job Canada did with the much-improved offense in the second half of the season in his end of the year press conference Monday.

“I thought he got better, just like our team got better.” Tomlin said. “I’m not going to speculate about him or anyone as I stand here today. Just as I mentioned, we fight, and that fight has come to an end. I’m just beginning the process of transitioning in terms of wrapping a bow around it and looking and seeing what 2023 looks like. I’m just not there. We’ve got some work to do. But largely, I thought he got better in the ways that we got better, so it was encouraging.”

Tomlin would later say the team won’t have a quick reaction to decisions made within the coaching staff, and he held true to that philosophy. Not only has there been no news on the coaching staff, but even the beat reporters who typically hear rumors from within the organization aren’t hearing anything.

This from Mark Kaboly of The Athletic:

#Steelers have been silent on the Matt Canada fired/coming back front since the season ended. Actually, deafeningly silent. However, I was told that he was in the facility as recently as TODAY. You can read into that a number of different ways but right now, info is limited. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 13, 2023

For Canada, is no news good news? According to 93.7 The Fan radio personality Andrew Fillipponi, it certainly could. He is hearing there is a strong belief Canada will be retained for a third season as the team’s play caller.

Source: "99.9% Matt Canada is back."



I'm gonna be sick. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 13, 2023

While many fans will look at Fillipponi’s tweet and shrug it off, it should be noted he was the first person to break the change of the naming rights to then Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. Not that he is the team’s ultimate “insider”, but just to show he isn’t always just looking for likes, retweets, and comments.

Will Canada be back? It seems the longer there is no news makes it seem more likely he will return for the 2023 season. Much the dismay of fans.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the lengthy NFL offseason.