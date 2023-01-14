Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Wild Card Weekend

Not much to add to the title today. The playoffs are here and our boys are at home. Dusting off the golf clubs. Not a Steelers January...
- The evil hoodie and his No. 1 henchman from THE University of Michigan were clearly our biggest and most recent nemesis’. Who is our 2nd greatest ‘recent’ playoff pain in the arse?
- Simple question with a difficult answer... do the Steelers make the playoffs next year? Why or why not?
- How much time, energy etc do you invest into the NFL Playoffs now that you have no real rooting interest?
- How much time between now and the combine will you invest in the upcoming draft?
- About to make deconstructed egg rolls for dinner tonight. Give us your thoughts on Asian food. Yes DEFINITELY, HeLl nO, or somewhere in between?? For those that are a fan share your favorite dish, recipe or maybe even a secret.
