 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Wild Card Weekend

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
/ new
Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks

Not much to add to the title today. The playoffs are here and our boys are at home. Dusting off the golf clubs. Not a Steelers January...

  1. The evil hoodie and his No. 1 henchman from THE University of Michigan were clearly our biggest and most recent nemesis’. Who is our 2nd greatest ‘recent’ playoff pain in the arse?
  2. Simple question with a difficult answer... do the Steelers make the playoffs next year? Why or why not?
  3. How much time, energy etc do you invest into the NFL Playoffs now that you have no real rooting interest?
  4. How much time between now and the combine will you invest in the upcoming draft?
  5. About to make deconstructed egg rolls for dinner tonight. Give us your thoughts on Asian food. Yes DEFINITELY, HeLl nO, or somewhere in between?? For those that are a fan share your favorite dish, recipe or maybe even a secret.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...