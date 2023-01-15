 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Rely on Yourself edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers ended their 2022 season at 9-8 and out of the postseason. But there’s going to be a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/8

The only time you want to see Derek and T.J. in another team’s jersey. Great tribute to Big Bro.

This is worse than not making the playoffs. Pray that it doesn’t require surgery or Pat’s 2023 could be in serious jeopardy.

Take care of your on business first. I love the way the arrow is pointing up.

A terrible team in a terrible situation just made the playoffs. But the sins of the Steelers’ first 8 games damned the Men of Steel. And they got Flaccoed!

If Matt Canada gets these type of endorsements, he won’y be going anywhere.

Lovie deserves better. Houston deserves better than the McNairs.

Omar hit this one out of the stadium. While it isn’t a No. 1 pick due to the fifth year option, it almost feels like one picking at No. 32. There’s a whole lotta options here. Going to be a tough one to mock. But if that’s the biggest problem the Steelers have...

Monday 1/9

Here we go. A whole of lot of yinzers are hoping the Steelers follow suit.

The best news that Steelers Fans are going to hear all week besides “You just won the Mega Millios jackpot” and “You’re not the father”.

Yinzer OC Watch adds their first candidate of the week.

That’s because he’s not planning any moves.

This is pretty special news too.

Tuesday 1/10

Notice to SB Nation, the BTSC Editor Duo of Jeff Hartman/Dave Schofield and my wife. I am applying to be the West Coast Game Day Correspondent for Behind the Steel Curtain in 2023, #vegasbaby #Ilovela #whateverseattleisfamousfor

Not always a huge DJ18 fan, but don’t read into anything here and accuse him of being unhappy and insubordinate. This could be about Matt Canada, this could be about how “Juice” plans to ball out in ‘23 or this could be just another Diontae instance of messing with the fans that constantly blast him on social media.

The Steelers continue to be a champion in the Iron City community. #teamofthepeople

Connor is not just Cam’s brother anymore and has a big future in the Burgh. But the sample size is still small.

Dammit!

The line that stays together gets stronger every snap. Still can’t ignore it in the offseason.

Bookmark this when you are asking where “so-and-so” came from in August.

Wednesday 1/11

Cue the fans that want everybody that’s not a superstar gone.

I still like Grandpa Strong.

Great Tribute!

Truthfully, I don’t follow my boss or company on social media either. Yet, another non-story, Probably Diontae screwing with us all and sitting back and having a big laugh.

This is not the official All-Pro list. That comes later this week. But a great honor to be selected by the players.

I am cautious when it comes to PFF numbers, but to have your two young offensive stars highlighted for late-season heroics is nice to see.

Message to the haters, this is why Mike Tomlin is beloved by his players.

I actually am surprised by this stat. The Naj is already ranked 20th on the all-time franchise list for rushers. If he maintains his two-year average, No. 22 will find himself right outside the Top 10 at No. 11.

Got to get to 90.

I was hoping to keep BF at least another season. It might not be the Browns, but I think the defensive coach is jetting.

Message to Matt Canada, you have a deep threat. Scheme for him.

Yinzer OC Watch adds their second candidate of the week.

That tells you all you need to know about why T.J. Watt has a lot of Benjamins that he calls friends. And I ain’t talking Big Ben.

Thursday 1/12

Just sad.

The crown was seized on this day 48 years ago today. It might not be currently resting on black-and-gold craniums, but it still fits.

Kind of needed to be this way. I actually think that this may be a route the NFL considers going forward.

AntMac? More like CatMac. This guy has a whole lot of Steelers lives.

I don’t remember a time when the Steelers couldn’t get to the passer. Once again, the Steelers take care of the Steel City.

Friday 1/13

This one’s official. Way to go Minkah.

In my mind, this makes both team’s underdogs in their respective WC games.

I’m glad to have Andrew McCutcheon back too. But more than anything, this tweet shows the bond between all three major pro teams in Pittsburgh. Cam should be mayor.

Saturday 1/14

Oh so many jokes and memes here, I don’t know where to start. But good on on you, Kliffy.

This is awesome. For those of you riding the great story that is Brock Purdy, he wouldn’t be doing this stuff in Pittsburgh. The supporting cast and scheme isn’t there.

Seattle made it intereseting, but San Francisco is the real deal here.

This is pretty hard to argue with.

Epic Comeback! Epic Collapse!

If I was a Chargers’ fan, I was calling for his headset after stupidty and idiotic bravado in the Week 18 loss against Vegas. Today, I’m buying his ticket to Thailand.

Sunday 1/15

This is the reason that I watch football. The feeling that I had that day, I’d take again and again and again.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

