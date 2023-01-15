A look back at the Steelers week that was: Rely on Yourself edition

The Steelers ended their 2022 season at 9-8 and out of the postseason. But there’s going to be a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/8

The Watt Brothers pic.twitter.com/FUNKBfTztx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2023

The only time you want to see Derek and T.J. in another team’s jersey. Great tribute to Big Bro.

#Steelers Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT for the remainder of Week 18 https://t.co/LBgJOunhoI — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 8, 2023

This is worse than not making the playoffs. Pray that it doesn’t require surgery or Pat’s 2023 could be in serious jeopardy.

Take care of your on business first. I love the way the arrow is pointing up.

#Steelers eliminated from the playoffs by the Dolphins win over the Jets https://t.co/amEAYy8pKD — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 8, 2023

A terrible team in a terrible situation just made the playoffs. But the sins of the Steelers’ first 8 games damned the Men of Steel. And they got Flaccoed!

Najee Harris on Matt Canada postgame.



"We all believe in (Matt) Canada. Everybody says he calls the same plays, but everyone runs the same plays, everywhere. It's just dressed up a different way... all of that play-calling stuff, it's just a coverup for the players." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 8, 2023

If Matt Canada gets these type of endorsements, he won’y be going anywhere.

Just as David Culley got one year in Houston, now so too has Lovie Smith. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Lovie deserves better. Houston deserves better than the McNairs.

According to @tankathon, the #Steelers will have the 17th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They will also have pick 32 from the Chicago Bears. — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) January 9, 2023

Omar hit this one out of the stadium. While it isn’t a No. 1 pick due to the fifth year option, it almost feels like one picking at No. 32. There’s a whole lotta options here. Going to be a tough one to mock. But if that’s the biggest problem the Steelers have...

Monday 1/9

The #Browns relieved DC Joe Woods of his duties, per source. pic.twitter.com/RgeA8zue3K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2023

Here we go. A whole of lot of yinzers are hoping the Steelers follow suit.

Good news coming out of the Steelers. Freiermuth suffered a sprained knee. No surgery needed. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 9, 2023

The best news that Steelers Fans are going to hear all week besides “You just won the Mega Millios jackpot” and “You’re not the father”.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.



The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Yinzer OC Watch adds their first candidate of the week.

Mike Tomlin not prepared to give status of Matt Canada, other #Steelers coaches https://t.co/zqVihbkttg — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 9, 2023

That’s because he’s not planning any moves.

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Health. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

This is pretty special news too.

Tuesday 1/10

Our 2023 Opponents ⤵️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 10, 2023

Notice to SB Nation, the BTSC Editor Duo of Jeff Hartman/Dave Schofield and my wife. I am applying to be the West Coast Game Day Correspondent for Behind the Steel Curtain in 2023, #vegasbaby #Ilovela #whateverseattleisfamousfor

Ain gone say to much… but stay tuned — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) January 10, 2023

Not always a huge DJ18 fan, but don’t read into anything here and accuse him of being unhappy and insubordinate. This could be about Matt Canada, this could be about how “Juice” plans to ball out in ‘23 or this could be just another Diontae instance of messing with the fans that constantly blast him on social media.

A donation from players and a matching commitment from the club totaling $32,666 has been made to the Homeless Children’s Education Fund as part of the Steelers Social Fund to help support community efforts. #InspireChange



: https://t.co/ZAU038baxp pic.twitter.com/xEPgraFbcX — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) January 10, 2023

The Steelers continue to be a champion in the Iron City community. #teamofthepeople

Conner Heyward leads the #Steelers offensive Pro Football Focus grades https://t.co/9nnDgogGob — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 10, 2023

Connor is not just Cam’s brother anymore and has a big future in the Burgh. But the sample size is still small.

Per Saint Omni, The #Ravens agree in principle with All-Pro LB Roquan Smith — now the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a 5-yr, $100M deal. $45M fully guaranteed & $60M in total guarantees. Huge. The 1st off-ball LB to get $20M per year. Roquan represented himself. pic.twitter.com/KCy7t26SpZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2023

Dammit!

The #Steelers offensive line continuity was one of the most remarkable stats from 2022 https://t.co/37NDAQCLdO — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 10, 2023

The line that stays together gets stronger every snap. Still can’t ignore it in the offseason.

Bookmark this when you are asking where “so-and-so” came from in August.

Wednesday 1/11

The complete list of Pittsburgh #Steelers 2023 Free Agents https://t.co/Kw3o1vUyjT — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 11, 2023

Cue the fans that want everybody that’s not a superstar gone.

Former Cowboys’ WR James Washington has been signed to the Giants’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

I still like Grandpa Strong.

Who the hell is cutting onions?!?! https://t.co/ydG1zAp1S3 — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) January 11, 2023

Great Tribute!

Diontae Johnson has unfollowed the Steelers on Instagram and removed Steelers from his Bio. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/e2VayKNssu — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) January 11, 2023

Truthfully, I don’t follow my boss or company on social media either. Yet, another non-story, Probably Diontae screwing with us all and sitting back and having a big laugh.

This is not the official All-Pro list. That comes later this week. But a great honor to be selected by the players.

Highest graded QBs since Week 12:



Josh Allen - 90.9

KENNY PICKETT - 90.1 pic.twitter.com/rtwQqieVLL — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) January 11, 2023

I am cautious when it comes to PFF numbers, but to have your two young offensive stars highlighted for late-season heroics is nice to see.

Message to the haters, this is why Mike Tomlin is beloved by his players.

.@ohthatsNajee22 is the first running back in franchise history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/2a196p21y0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2023

I actually am surprised by this stat. The Naj is already ranked 20th on the all-time franchise list for rushers. If he maintains his two-year average, No. 22 will find himself right outside the Top 10 at No. 11.

ROSTER MOVES: #Steelers sign 4 more players to Reserve/Future contracts https://t.co/CrwJvn1kIt — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 11, 2023

Got to get to 90.

Brian Flores will interview with the Browns on Thursday, but he's not going to commit to anything right now. Told other offers are out there for him. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 11, 2023

I was hoping to keep BF at least another season. It might not be the Browns, but I think the defensive coach is jetting.

Yards and YPA for Kenny Pickett on throws 15+ yards downfield:



George Pickens: 323 - (16.2)

Diontae Johnson: 79 - (5.6)

Pat Freiermtuh: 62 - (6.9)

Connor Heyward: 44 - (22)

Gunner Olszewski: 31 - (31)



George Pickens is the future. — Geoffrey Benedict (@phantaskippy) January 11, 2023

Message to Matt Canada, you have a deep threat. Scheme for him.

Sources: The #Jet and OC Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways. pic.twitter.com/yszByaBUB4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

Yinzer OC Watch adds their second candidate of the week.

A quick note on #Steelers TJ Watt:



Alex Highsmith 14.5 sacks



11 sacks in 10 games w Watt

3.5 sacks in 7 games w/o Watt



Cam Heyward 10.5 sacks



8.5 sacks in 10 games w Watt

2 sacks in 7 games w/o Watt — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) January 12, 2023

That tells you all you need to know about why T.J. Watt has a lot of Benjamins that he calls friends. And I ain’t talking Big Ben.

Thursday 1/12

Just sad. Was such a good guy. Hines Ward will tell you C.J. was his greatest influence as a blocking WR. https://t.co/rZyEkorCMn — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) January 12, 2023

Just sad.

#OTD in 1975, we defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl IX to capture our first Lombardi Trophy. pic.twitter.com/Q4gsjFTXNO — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) January 12, 2023

The crown was seized on this day 48 years ago today. It might not be currently resting on black-and-gold craniums, but it still fits.

The NFL announced that if the Bills and Chiefs play in the AFC title game, that game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2023

Kind of needed to be this way. I actually think that this may be a route the NFL considers going forward.

ROSTER MOVES: #Steelers sign 3 more players to Reserve/Future contracts https://t.co/2UyiXNokEE — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 12, 2023

AntMac? More like CatMac. This guy has a whole lot of Steelers lives.

For every sack our defense recorded this season, @BordasLaw donated $500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2023

I don’t remember a time when the Steelers couldn’t get to the passer. Once again, the Steelers take care of the Steel City.

Friday 1/13

This one’s official. Way to go Minkah.

Important health updates:

-- #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that QB Skylar Thompson is the starter vs. the #Bills.

-- #Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out vs. the #Jaguars and won't travel. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

In my mind, this makes both team’s underdogs in their respective WC games.

Glad to have @TheCUTCH22 back in the BURGH!!!! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) January 13, 2023

I’m glad to have Andrew McCutcheon back too. But more than anything, this tweet shows the bond between all three major pro teams in Pittsburgh. Cam should be mayor.

Saturday 1/14

As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job.



He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 14, 2023

Oh so many jokes and memes here, I don’t know where to start. But good on on you, Kliffy.

This is awesome. For those of you riding the great story that is Brock Purdy, he wouldn’t be doing this stuff in Pittsburgh. The supporting cast and scheme isn’t there.

The Seahawks season comes to a close after an absolute demolition at the hands of the 49ers. Up next: the Divisional Round! pic.twitter.com/81ZQxB6c80 — 49ers Mode - x (@49ers_Mode) January 15, 2023

Seattle made it intereseting, but San Francisco is the real deal here.

Every #Steelers mock draft:



1. Joey Porter Jr

2. Jordan Addison

3. A dude who will go 10th overall

4. Travis Kirschke's nephew

5. Former Pitt K Conner Lee

6. HJ Watt

7. A kid from Central who plays WR at Juniata — Tad Wissel (@DickAndSauce) January 15, 2023

This is pretty hard to argue with.

What an amazing comeback for @Trevorlawrencee and Jacksonville and the Patterson FG at the end ro win it made a great scene for the 31-30 win.#Jaguars #NFLPlayoffs #chargersvsjaguars #Chargers pic.twitter.com/XWEO3d36HH — ADSN (@adsn_carolinas) January 15, 2023

Epic Comeback! Epic Collapse!

Kliff Kingsbury seeing Brandon Staley in Thailand pic.twitter.com/o2lBnikQMm — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 15, 2023

If I was a Chargers’ fan, I was calling for his headset after stupidty and idiotic bravado in the Week 18 loss against Vegas. Today, I’m buying his ticket to Thailand.

Sunday 1/15

It was 17 years ago today when Ben Roethlisberger saved the #Steelers season with one of his best plays as a defender. Under appreciated Part of his HOF resume @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/Xs2b5pCskw — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 15, 2023

This is the reason that I watch football. The feeling that I had that day, I’d take again and again and again.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.