Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Did the Pittsburgh Steelers score back-to-back franchise QB’s?

In 2004, the Steelers were hoping that they drafted a franchise QB in Ben Roethlisberger. They indeed did. Did they pull of the near impossible feat again 18 years later by selecting Kenneth Shane Pickett? Geoffrey Benedict, subbing for Matty Peverell, and Mark Davison answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Consecutive Franchise Qubes?

