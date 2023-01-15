2023 NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Round game times, news and open thread

The NFL is preparing for their Wild Card Weekend, and most football fans would say the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds of the NFL Playoffs are the best weekends of football as the field of 14 gets trimmed to the two teams who will play in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished just on the outside of the playoff picture after they didn’t get the help needed despite winning four straight games to finish the season 9-8. Nonetheless, it is time to take a look at the upcoming slate of games, and we, as a staff, make our picks for the weekend’s actions.

Take a look at game times, odds and more below:

(Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change.)

Sunday, January 15th

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. ET

How to Watch: CBS

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Odds: MIA (+13)

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline: MIA +600 / BUF -850

How to Watch: FOX

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Odds: NYG (+3)

O/U: 48

Moneyline: NYG +140 / MIN -165

How to Watch: NBC

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: BAL (+8.5)

O/U: 40.5

Moneyline: BAL +330 / CIN -410

Enjoy the games with fellow black-and-gold faithful, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.