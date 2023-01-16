Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

We Run the North Presents the Homies: Say it with your chest

With the season over the “We Run the North Crew” switch over to their offseason moniker, “The Homies”. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop type discussion about everything football. This week Tate Boy Fresh and the Homies discuss Ravens vs Bengals, Playoff Real Time, Steelers Browns Off-Season and the need to “say it with your chest”.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Top 5 Steelers team needs heading into the offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, and it’s time to start looking ahead at the offseason. What better place to start than team needs? Jeff Hartman dives head-first into this topic on the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Top 5 Team Needs

and MUCH MORE!

