Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: George Pickens and Miles Boykin

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

First up are quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

George Pickens

Position: Wide Receiver

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 1

Contract Status: Signed through 2025

Contract Details: $1,534,288 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $2,579,928 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2022: 17 regular season

Games started in 2022: 12 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 882 (offense), 3 (special teams)

PFF score: 68.8 (56th of 123)

Notable stats: George Pickens finished his rookie season with 52 receptions on 84 targets for 801 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Pickens yardage had him second on the Steelers only behind Diontae Johnson, and his four receiving touchdowns led the Steelers this season. Pickens also had three rushing attempts for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Notes: Although Pickens had his two highest targeted games of the season before the Steelers bye week, one was mainly because the Steelers were attempted more passes (52 against Buffalo) than later in the year. Regardless, after a stellar rookie season Pickens should be sliding into the role of being a primary option in the Steelers passing attack going forward. As for things to work on this offseason, Pickens would become an even more dynamic receiver if he can sharpen up his passing routes going into his second season. Better route running coupled with his already impressive skill of bringing in passes could put Pickens into the top group of NFL receivers.

Miles Boykin

Position: Wide Receiver

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 4

Contract Status: Free Agent

Contract Details: Contract expiring with no dead money.

Games played in 2022: 16 regular season

Games started in 2022: 1 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 132 (offense), 207 (special teams)

PFF score: 63.1 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats: Miles Boykin was only targeted three times in 2022 where he had two receptions for 11 yards with an 11 yard long. Boykin also had 10 special team tackles this season.

Notes: The only wide receiver on the Steelers roster, including the two on the Reserve/Injured List, entering free agency in 2023, Miles Boykin brought a lot of value to the Pittsburgh Steelers where many may not have noticed. A key special teams contributor, when Boykin missed the Steelers Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, along with fellow special-teams standout Robert Spillane, it was noticeable as the Colts nearly returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown. Boykin does bring value to any NFL team he would land on in 2023 as a bottom-of-the-depth-chart receiver along with key contributions on special teams.

