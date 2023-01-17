Steelers sign wide receiver Anthony Miller to one-year contract

The offseason is well underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that means the roster has ballooned from 53 players to 90 players. As all teams who are out of the NFL Playoffs hurry to sign players to reserve/future contracts, the Steelers continue to add to their offseason roster.

The latest addition to the 90-man roster is a player many fans already know. The team announced Tuesday they signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year contract. This per the Steelers official Twitter page:

A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL draft, Miller spent three seasons in Chicago where he had 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns, seven of which came in his rookie season. Traded to the Houston Texans in the 2021 offseason, Miller only saw action in two games before being released in October. Miller landed on the Steelers practice squad later that month where he was elevated for one game where he had one reception for 2 yards. After a promising training camp, Miller suffered a shoulder injury and was placed on the Reserve/Injured List for 2022.

Bringing Miller back makes a lot of sense for the Steelers. He provides experience and versatility to the receiver position. Throw in the fact he can also play special teams and the decision to re-sign him makes sense. However, this doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to make the team in 2023. Instead, he’s been given a chance to compete with players like Steven Sims for a roster spot. Nonetheless, it is added depth at a position where the team needs it.

The Steelers still have several openings on their offseason roster, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.