Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Exlusive interviews and an in-depth look of possible Steelers’ prospects Paris Johnson Jr. and Eric Gray

The Pittsburgh Steelers Scouting Department will be looking at prospects all over the college football landscape as they prepare for the draft. One of those players is OT Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State, who has been mocked to the Steelers from many outlets. Another is RB Eric Gray from Oklahoma. Join Andrew and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs on The Steelers Fix. This week Andrew and Jeremy talk to both Johnson and Gray in exclusive interviews on the program.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Paris Johnson Jr. and Eric Gray Interviews

The Scho Bro Show: How filling the Steelers QB room will look different in 2023

After Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, the quarterback room needed to be constructed in a certain manner. This coming season, the blueprints will be different for a reason. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The vastly different look for the Steelers QB room in 2023

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Winners and Losers from the Steelers 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 regular season in in the books, and it’s time to name the ‘Winners’ and ‘Losers’ from the season. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The final Winners and Losers from the Steelers 2022 season

The Mail Bag

