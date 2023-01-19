Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Who should the Steelers keep, consider, or cut?

The Steelers’ front office has begun their examination of their 2023 roster. On the latest episode of the War Room, Matty Peverell focuses on changes like cuts, trades, restructures, and their own free agents, namely Alex Highsmith.

Rundown of the show:

The future of the Steelers roster

Alex Highsmith

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Curtain Call: It’s time to get defensive as we move into the Steelers offseason

The guys from Know Your Enemy move into offseason mode as we start the process of moving on from 2022 and heading into 2023. Tonight Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the Steelers roster on defense.

News and Notes

A look at the 2023 Steelers on defense

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Finding the Steelers most cost-effective receiver in 2022

The Steelers had a plethora of receivers in 2022 at different costs, of the entire stable of pass catchers, who was the most cost effective? This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The cost efficiency of the Steelers receivers

Facing a team again in the NFL postseason

and more geeky numbers!

