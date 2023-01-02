 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the win over the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field in Week 17 of the regular season. Take a look and listen to what was said after the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the eighth time this regular season with their win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the final game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 18 game vs. the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Najee Harris Post-Game Press Conference

Kenny Pickett Post-Game Press Conference

Around the Locker Room

