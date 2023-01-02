Who gets the game ball for the Steelers 16-13 win over the Ravens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their eighth win of the 2022 season with another come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens as they keep their postseason hopes alive. The Steelers have fought back to a .500 and will enter the final week of the regular season playing a meaningful game despite a 2-6 record at their bye week. The offense came through with a late touchdown to give them the lead in the final minute while the defense got the interception to seal the victory.

But who gets the game ball?

Each win for the Steelers this season, I will set forth nominations to receive the BTSC game ball. It does not necessarily have to be the best player on the field, but who really stepped up their game this particular week. After the case has been made, you all decide which player takes home the honor.

There have now been seven game balls given out this season with the most recent being in Week 16. The winner for that game was Cam Heyward in a landslide. The Steelers defensive captain played like a man possessed the entire night. After being the man carrying the 32 flag out of the tunnel, Heyward followed it up with seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a pass defensed. On the night, 97 was just a nuisance every time he was on the field. His performance earned him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

I will remind everyone of the rules that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation (until I decided to break my own rules again simply because I feel like I have to) as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article.

So here are the nominations in no particular order:

Najee Harris

In his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 17 of last season, Najee Harris had a 5.0 yards per attempt average as he rushed for 111 yards on 22 carries. Add in Harris catching two passes for 12 yards with a 10-yard touchdown to win the game in the final minute, it capped off a great night for the Steelers running back

Kenny Pickett

Sometimes it’s not all about the numbers and it’s simply just finding a way to pull out the victory. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett only completed 15 passes on 27 attempts for 168 yards against the Ravens, but leading two 80-yard drives in the second half, one of which was a field goal and the other a touchdown, brought the Steelers back from a 10-point deficit and found the end zone when the game was on the line.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tied for the most tackles for the Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick ultimately came up with the game-clenching interception in the final moments which allowed the Steelers to take victory formation. It was the only takeaway for either team on the night and ultimately sealed the victory.

The Offensive Line

If taking away the two kneel downs, one of which occurred at the end of each half, the Pittsburgh Steelers rushed for 200 yards on the night. While the running backs were doing a great job, the big guys up front were constantly pushing the line of scrimmage down the field. Additionally, Kenny Pickett was sacked only twice on the night and both occasions were ultimately his own doing. Although it wasn’t a perfect night by any means, the guys in the trenches allowed the Steelersto continue to run the ball late in the game when everything was on the line.

So what do you think? Who deserves the game ball for the Steelers this week? Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.