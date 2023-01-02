NFL Week 18 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3-point favorites vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought home another hard-fought victory in Baltimore on Sunday night. With the victory, and some other things going their way, the Steelers will go into the final week of the season still alive in the playoff picture. Although they When it comes to the betting lines for next Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 18

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

Steelers betting line: -3

Over/under: 39

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 17-29 vs Browns

Win streak: 1 game CLE

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 CLE

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 5 - 4 - 1 CLE

NOTE: The entire Week 18 lineup will be announced Monday night. The two games played on Saturday have been announced, so the Steelers know they will be playing Sunday but the kickoff time is still unknown at this time.

There was no opening line on this game after the schedule was announced in May. It’s not uncommon for the final game of the season to be held off the books due to uncertainty with resting players and various playoff scenarios, neither of the Steelers matchups with the Browns had an opening line due to the unknown of the Deshaun Watson suspension.

Being the favorite on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of -150 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 2/3 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Browns would have a payout of $33.33 ($13.33 plus the original $20 bet). The Browns also have a current moneyline of +130, or 13/10 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Cleveland to win straight up would have a payout of $46 ($26 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games played and are 18-1 straight up in their last 19 games at home against Cleveland. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games and have gone UNDER in 9 of their last 11 games at home.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 200/1 after Week 17. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship have not been reported due to the matchup between Cincinnati and Buffalo on Monday night keeping all AFC odds from being available. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers and Browns have both officially been eliminated in the race for the division with the Ravens at 11/2 and the Bengals as the favorite at 1/7 odds.