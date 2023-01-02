Bills vs. Bengals: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an AFC North vs. AFC East battle in Week 17. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

CIN: +1.5

O/U: 49.5

Moneyline:

CIN: +100

BUF: -120

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans will be watching closely, and that’s based on both playoff hopes and the draft order. The Steelers would benefit from a Buffalo win, so they don’t feel as if they should rest players in Week 18. Why does this matter? The Steelers need the Bills to beat the Patriots in Week 18. Likewise, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win in prime time, but they too will want to try and keep the top spot in the AFC within reach. As always, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 of the regular season.