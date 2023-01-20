The 2nd Annual YINZIE Award Nominees

It’s time for the Second Annual YINZIE Awards: the best and worst in Steelers social media for the 2022 season. Below are this year’s nominees. Listen to this week’s “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout” podcast to find out who took home the trophies. Leave your own choices in the comments section.
JUJU AWARD (BEST OFF-FIELD MOMENT)
Franco fashion show on Xmas Eve
Kenny hits dinger at Cam’s softball game
OnlyFans Model spills Steelers tea
Best Off-Field Moment
36%
Franco Fashion Show on Xmas Eve
19%
Kenny Hits Dingers at Celebrity Softball
5%
OnlyFans Model Spills Steelers Tea
20%
Tomlin Gifts Black AF1s
17%
TJ Whupped in Pickleball
DEEBO AWARD (VIRAL ALUMNI MOMENT)
Viral Alumni Moment
4%
AB’s Dance Goes Viral
34%
Ben Launches Podcast
32%
Franco Goes to RATM
12%
Le’Veon KOs AP
17%
Ryan Clark Says Team Gave Up
MYRON COPE AWARD (BEST ALUMNI SOCIAL MEDIA)
- Ryan Clark
- Charlie Batch
- Trai Essex
- Vince Williams
- AB
Best Alumni Social Media
50%
Ryan Clark
23%
Charlie Batch
4%
Trai Essex
17%
Vince Williams
3%
Antonio Brown
YINZER CRAZY AWARD (MOST BIZARRE FAN MOMENT)
Raven’s fan proposing to Steelers fan at Acrisure
Terrible Tailgate guy quits twitter over insensitive tweets
Steelers “Bus” loses tailgate parking spot to Kenny’s GF
Most Bizarre Fan Moment
36%
Raven’s Fan Proposal
5%
Terrible Tailgate Tweeter Controversy
58%
Steelers Fan "Bus" Loses Tailgate Spot
NAJEH DAVENPORT’S LAUNDRY BASKET (LOW POINT OF TEAM’S SEASON)
3 INTs in Loss to Ravens
Bengals calls Steelers offense predictable
Blow 10 point lead against Jets
Ravens final drive in Acrisure
Low Point of Season
25%
3 Picks to Ravens
13%
Bengals Call Steelers Offense Predictable
56%
Blow 10 Point Lead Against Jets
4%
Ravens Final Drive in Acrisure
MARK MADDEN GENIUS AWARD (LOW POINT OF FAN’S SEASON)
Trolling Kendrick Green after he made roster
Death threats to Kevin Dotson
Booing at home on Xmas Eve
Booing Mitch during 1st 2 home games
Fan Low Point
5%
Trolling Kendrick Green for Making Roster
57%
Death Threats to Kevin Dotson
17%
Booing at Home on Xmas Eve
20%
Booing Mitch during 1st 2 Home Games
COWHER POWER AWARD (SEASON’S MOST DEFINING MOMENT)
4th quarter comeback on Xmas Eve
Kenny’s comeback win in Baltimore
Mitch beats Brady in Acrisure
OT win against Bengals
Pigeons take over field in 1st 2 home wins
Most Defining Moment
52%
4th Quarter Comeback on Xmas Eve
30%
Kenny’s Comeback win in Baltimore
4%
Mitch Beats Brady in Acrisure
1%
OT Win Against Bengals
11%
Pigeons Take Over Field in 1st 2 Home Games
MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS AWARD (IF YOU COULD HAVE ONE PLAY BACK)
Boswell blocked VS Ravens
Gunner fumbles punt against Patriots
Jets convert 4th & 7 in 4th quarter
Kenny’s goal-line INT vs Miami
Mitch red zone INT VS Ravens
Mitch to DJ toe tap TD ruled incomplete VS Jets
If You Could Have One Play Back
9%
Boswell Blocked vs Ravens
24%
Gunner Fumbles Punt Against Patriots
31%
Jets Convert 4th & 7 in 4th Quarter
13%
Kenny’s Goal Line INT vs Miami
14%
Mitch’s Red Zone INT vs Ravens
6%
Mitch to DJ Toe-Tap TD Ruled Incomplete VS Jets
TONY TOE-TAP AWARD (BEST OFFENSIVE MOMENT)
21 play, 11 min drive vs Carolina
Best Offensive Moment
13%
21 Play, 11 Min Drive vs Carolina
0%
DJ 1-handed Catch in Cinci
27%
Pickens 1-handed Catch
6%
Pickett to Pickens vs Cleveland
20%
Pickett to Pickens vs Vegas
31%
Pickett to Najee vs Ravens
POLAMALU AWARD (BEST DEFENSIVE MOMENT)
Minkah Int seals win in Carolina
Minkah blocks extra point in Cinci
Best Defensive Moment
13%
Cam Sutton Int vs Raiders
14%
Minkah Int seals win in Carolina
71%
Minkah Blocks Extra Point in Cinci
MOST UNDER-TWEETED/UNDER-THE-RADAR STORY
Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl snub
Robert Spillane becomes full-time starter/gets dot
Tomlin surpasses Gibbs/becomes 5th quickest to 160 wins
Warren becomes full time 3rd down back
Most Under-Tweeted Story
51%
Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
19%
Spillane Gets the Dot
14%
Tomlin 5th Quickies to 160 Wins
13%
Warren Becomes Full Time 3rd Down Back
MOST STAGNANT IDEA OR TAKE
Fire Canada
No Losing Seasons for Tomlin
Tank for draft picks
“Youth movement”
Most Stagnant Take
23%
"Fire Canada"
30%
"No Losing Seasons for Tomlin"
44%
"Tank for Draft Picks"
2%
"Youth Movement"
WORST PREDICTION
Austin III/Robinson would be significant
Mason Rudolph would be traded
Mitch Trubisky would start all season
Najee would be fantasy MVP
Pickens would be AFC ROY
Tomlin would have 1st losing season
TJ would repeat as DPOY
Worst Prediction
14%
Austin III/Robinson Would be Significant
11%
Rudolph Would be Traded
31%
Trubisky Would Start All Season
4%
Najee Would be Fantasy MVP
2%
Pickens Would be AFC ROY
28%
Tomlin Would have 1st Losing Season
7%
TJ Would Repeat as DPOY
BEST PREDICTION
No losing season for Tomlin
Kenny would start by bye
Pickens would immediately contribute
Best Prediction
20%
No Losing Seasons for Tomlin
45%
Kenny Would Start by Bye
34%
Pickens Would Immediately Contribute
BIGGEST INSIDER CONSPIRACY THEORY
1st Depth chart “clerical error”
Dunlap says Boswell told Canada “it ain’t cause of you”
Kaboly says offense is bickering in the huddle
Ron Cook says Mitch lost his job for being “unbecoming of a captain”
Fittipaldo says “players know Canada is fire.”
Biggest Insider Conspiracy Theory
16%
1st Depth Chart "Clerical Error"
22%
Dunlap says Boswell dissed Canada
12%
Kaboly says Offensive is Bickering in Huddle
13%
Cook says Mitch was "Unbecoming of Captain"
34%
Fittipaldo says "Players Know Canada is Fired"
HAPPY TRAILS AWARD
- Tyson Alalau
- Devin Bush
- Chase Claypool
- Mason Rudolph
- Chris Wormley
Happy Trails Award
5%
Alalau
43%
Bush
44%
Claypool
6%
Rudolph
0%
Wormley
WELCOME TO STEELER NATION AWARD
- Mason Cole
- James Daniels
- Connor Heyward
- Myles Jack
- DeMarvin Leal
- Larry Ogunjobi
- George Pickens
- Kenny Pickett
- Levi Wallace
- Jaylen Warren
Welcome To Steeler Nation
7%
Cole
4%
Daniels
9%
Co. Heyward
0%
Jack
0%
Leal
2%
Ogunjobi
22%
Pickens
38%
Pickett
0%
Wallace
14%
Warren
TOMLIN MOMENT OF THE YEAR
“I Don’t Send Messages, I Just Make Moves”
“He didn’t urinate down his leg”
Doing the AB dance after Bengals win
Tomlin Moment of the Year
14%
"I Don’t Send Messages..."
36%
"I’m F#@%ing Working!"
32%
"He Didn’t Urinate Down His Leg"
6%
AB Dancing after Bengals Win
9%
Interview on The Pivot Podcast
RANDY FICTHNER MEMORIAL STRAW MAN AWARD (HATERS’ BIGGEST TARGET)
- Marcus Allen
- Devin Bush
- Matt Canada
- Dionte Johnson
- Dan Moore
- Mike Tomlin
- Mitch Trubisky
Haters' Biggest Target
1%
Allen
6%
Bush
67%
Canada
8%
DJ
2%
Moore
9%
Tomlin
4%
Trubisky
We also have our marquee awards, which we announced on air
BEST TAKE
STEELERS PARTY FROM HELL
FAN OF THE YEAR
Kyle Chrise is host of the BTSC podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday. Listen to the YINZIE Awards below:
