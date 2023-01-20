The 2nd Annual YINZIE Award Nominees

It’s time for the Second Annual YINZIE Awards: the best and worst in Steelers social media for the 2022 season. Below are this year’s nominees. Listen to this week’s “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout” podcast to find out who took home the trophies. Leave your own choices in the comments section.

JUJU AWARD (BEST OFF-FIELD MOMENT)

Franco fashion show on Xmas Eve

Kenny hits dinger at Cam’s softball game

OnlyFans Model spills Steelers tea

Tomlin gifts black AF1s

TJ whupped in Pickleball

DEEBO AWARD (VIRAL ALUMNI MOMENT)

AB’s dance goes viral

Ben launches podcast

Franco goes to RATM

Le’Veon Bell KOs AP

Ryan Clark says team gave up

MYRON COPE AWARD (BEST ALUMNI SOCIAL MEDIA)

Ryan Clark

Charlie Batch

Trai Essex

Vince Williams

AB

YINZER CRAZY AWARD (MOST BIZARRE FAN MOMENT)

Raven’s fan proposing to Steelers fan at Acrisure

Terrible Tailgate guy quits twitter over insensitive tweets

Steelers “Bus” loses tailgate parking spot to Kenny’s GF

NAJEH DAVENPORT’S LAUNDRY BASKET (LOW POINT OF TEAM’S SEASON)

3 INTs in Loss to Ravens

Bengals calls Steelers offense predictable

Blow 10 point lead against Jets

Ravens final drive in Acrisure

MARK MADDEN GENIUS AWARD (LOW POINT OF FAN’S SEASON)

Trolling Kendrick Green after he made roster

Death threats to Kevin Dotson

Booing at home on Xmas Eve

Booing Mitch during 1st 2 home games

COWHER POWER AWARD (SEASON’S MOST DEFINING MOMENT)

4th quarter comeback on Xmas Eve

Kenny’s comeback win in Baltimore

Mitch beats Brady in Acrisure

OT win against Bengals

Pigeons take over field in 1st 2 home wins

MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS AWARD (IF YOU COULD HAVE ONE PLAY BACK)

Boswell blocked VS Ravens

Gunner fumbles punt against Patriots

Jets convert 4th & 7 in 4th quarter

Kenny’s goal-line INT vs Miami

Mitch red zone INT VS Ravens

Mitch to DJ toe tap TD ruled incomplete VS Jets

TONY TOE-TAP AWARD (BEST OFFENSIVE MOMENT)

21 play, 11 min drive vs Carolina

DJ one-handed catch in Cinci

Pickens one-handed catch

Pickett to Pickens vs CLE

Pickett to Pickens vs Vegas

Pickett to Najee vs Ravens

POLAMALU AWARD (BEST DEFENSIVE MOMENT)

Cam Sutton Int vs Raiders

Minkah Int seals win in Carolina

Minkah blocks extra point in Cinci

MOST UNDER-TWEETED/UNDER-THE-RADAR STORY

Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl snub

Robert Spillane becomes full-time starter/gets dot

Tomlin surpasses Gibbs/becomes 5th quickest to 160 wins

Warren becomes full time 3rd down back

MOST STAGNANT IDEA OR TAKE

Fire Canada

No Losing Seasons for Tomlin

Tank for draft picks

“Youth movement”

WORST PREDICTION

Austin III/Robinson would be significant

Mason Rudolph would be traded

Mitch Trubisky would start all season

Najee would be fantasy MVP

Pickens would be AFC ROY

Tomlin would have 1st losing season

TJ would repeat as DPOY

BEST PREDICTION

No losing season for Tomlin

Kenny would start by bye

Pickens would immediately contribute

BIGGEST INSIDER CONSPIRACY THEORY

1st Depth chart “clerical error”

Dunlap says Boswell told Canada “it ain’t cause of you”

Kaboly says offense is bickering in the huddle

Ron Cook says Mitch lost his job for being “unbecoming of a captain”

Fittipaldo says “players know Canada is fire.”

HAPPY TRAILS AWARD

Tyson Alalau

Devin Bush

Chase Claypool

Mason Rudolph

Chris Wormley

WELCOME TO STEELER NATION AWARD

Mason Cole

James Daniels

Connor Heyward

Myles Jack

DeMarvin Leal

Larry Ogunjobi

George Pickens

Kenny Pickett

Levi Wallace

Jaylen Warren

TOMLIN MOMENT OF THE YEAR

“I Don’t Send Messages, I Just Make Moves”

“I’m f*%#ing working”

“He didn’t urinate down his leg”

Doing the AB dance after Bengals win

Tomlin on The Pivot podcast

RANDY FICTHNER MEMORIAL STRAW MAN AWARD (HATERS’ BIGGEST TARGET)

Marcus Allen

Devin Bush

Matt Canada

Dionte Johnson

Dan Moore

Mike Tomlin

Mitch Trubisky

We also have our marquee awards, which we announced on air

BEST TAKE

STEELERS PARTY FROM HELL

FAN OF THE YEAR

Kyle Chrise is host of the BTSC podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday. Listen to the YINZIE Awards below: