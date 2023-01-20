Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The 2nd Annual Yinzie Awards

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the week’s hottest and most toxic takes on the Black and Gold. This week, we honor the best and worst of your tweets. It’s the 2nd Annual Yinzie Awards, honoring moments like ‘best off-field moment,’ ‘most viral alumni moment,’ and ‘worst media conspiracy theory.’ Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent hand out the trophies, including marquee awards like ‘fan of the year,’ and ‘best take of the year.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The Yinzie Awards

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: There are more pressing issues than Matt Canada for the 2023 Steelers

Many a Steelers fan is up in arms over the Steelers retaining the services of Matt Canada. But, in all honesty, the Men of Steel have more pressing issues. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

More issues to solve than just Canada

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers continue down the Matt Canada path

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping Matt Canada around for another year, and the organization continues down a path which could be either good or bad. Jeff Hartman delivers the goods on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride” which features this story, the latest news, and a special segment with Bryan Davis on this Friday podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The return of Matt Canada

A visit from Bryan Anthony Davis

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

