Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 2

It's Friday again, so it's time for the six pack of questions.

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. Jeff and I did our Team Needs 1.0 this week and we did not agree. Jeff had Defensive Tackle on top of the list while I had Inside Linebacker. (NOTE: This is not biggest draft needs, but the position with the biggest need to add players, including those from 2022, the most.) What specific position tops your list of team needs?

2. I really don’t want to go this route, especially since the article had 460 comments, but I’d be doing you all a disservice if I didn’t bring up Matt Canada. To try to keep things from spiraling out of control, the first question is... What is one thing you like the most about Matt Canada as the Steelers offensive coordinator?

3. If you don’t answer #2, you aren’t allowed to answer this one. Now that we did our calming exercise... What is the ONE thing you dislike the most about Matt Canada as the Steelers offensive coordinator?

4. Give me your 4 winners of this weekend’s games:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

5. The Steelers backup quarterback for 2023 will be:

A. Someone from the 2022 roster

B. Acquired in 2023 free agency

C. Drafted (or signed as a UDFA) this spring

D. Acquired in a trade

6. Two weeks ago I asked about food, so this week I’m going drink. Sorry, I’m going with a more universal drink so the young ones can still join in (I’m taking to you, Yinzer). Coffee. Love it or leave it? Where do you get the best coffee? Any recommended flavor?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn't be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

