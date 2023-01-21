2023 NFL Playoffs: Predicting the winners of NFL Divisional Round weekend

The NFL is preparing for the Divisional Round weekend, and most football fans would say the Divisional Rounds of the NFL Playoffs is the best weekend of football as the field of 8 gets trimmed to the two teams who will play in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished just on the outside of the playoff picture after they didn’t get the help needed despite winning four straight games to finish the season 9-8. Nonetheless, it is time to take a look at the upcoming slate of games, and we, as a staff, make our picks for the weekend’s actions.

Take a look at game times, odds and our picks below:

(Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change.)

Saturday, January 21st

How to Watch: NBC

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Odds: JAX (+8.5)

O/U: 53

Moneyline: JAX +350 / KC -435

How to Watch: FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Odds: NYG (+7.5)

O/U: 48

Moneyline: NYG +290 / PHI -350

Sunday, January 22nd

How to Watch: CBS

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

Odds: CIN (+5)

O/U: 48.5

Moneyline: CIN +200 / BUF -240

How to Watch: FOX

Location: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Odds: DAL (+3.5)

O/U: 46

Moneyline: DAL +165 / SF -195

STAFF PICKS: Wild Card results and season recap

For Super Wild Card weekend when picking against the spread, Matty had the best record by going 4-2 followed closely by four others at 3-3. Bringing up the rear was Jeff at 1-5. Dave still currently leads for the season against the spread at 147-124 followed by Jeremy at 142-128.

It was Kyle who was out in front in the over/under picks last week going 4-1 with one push followed closely by three others at 4-2. Bringing up the rear this week at a 2-4 were three people. For the season, Shannon is still ahead at 145-130 ahead of Geoffrey at 141-132. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Shannon moves back into the lead at 278-269 followed by Jeff at 275-268 and Shannon at 276-269.

DIVISIONAL ROUND STAFF PICKS

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the offseason.