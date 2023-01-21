Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Will the Steelers offense go south by staying north of the border?

Matt Canada is staying in Pittsburgh for another year. What does he need to prove to stay employed as the OC of the Steelers, and what might 2023 look like? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show. The BTSC duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the return of Matt Canada.

Steelers Six Pack with Tony: It’s time for Steelers fans to move past the Matt Canada drama

Matt Canada, the beleaguered offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will serve at least one more year in that role in 2023. Good idea? Doesn’t matter. Nothing we can do about it. It’s time to move on. Also, let’s talk about those NFL playoffs! That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with veteran BTSC writer and podcaster Tony Defeo.

State of the Steelers: Who’s Staying and Who’s Leaving?

The Steelers have a lot of decisions to make before 2023. There are two kinds of moves, staying and leaving. Who will be in which category? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

