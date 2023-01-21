Which Divisional Round game is most intriguing for Steelers fans?

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has come to an end. For Steelers fans, this means seven months until the team takes the field in the preseason for the 2023 season. While some fans may be done with football because their beloved Steelers came up just short of qualifying for the postseason, others, like myself, will still take in every bit of the NFL action they can get to try to shorten the offseason as much as possible.

For those of you who will be following the playoff games this weekend, which matchup do you find the most intriguing? Since there are 4 games to chose from, this week we’ll look at all of them at once. When it comes to the betting lines for the games, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday at 4:30 PM on NBC

Spread: KAN (-9)

The Jaguars started their season 3–7 and their last loss in that stretch was by 10 points to the Kansas City Chiefs. Winning six to the next seven, Jacksonville is ready for a rematch. With the Chiefs having the bye week, sometimes that’s the best opportunity to knock them off as they get acclimated back into playing. Whether or not Jacksonville can take advantage, or if Kansas City is more rested than rusty, remains to be seen.

Saturday at 8:15 PM on FOX

Spread: PHI (-7.5)

Can the Eagles finish off the very difficult task of defeating a playoff team three times in the same season? They’ll get an opportunity Saturday night as the Giants look to get revenge for two of their seven losses on the season as the Eagles defeated the Giants twice over the last five weeks of the season.

Sunday at 3:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BUF (-5.5)

In Week 17 these two teams were set to square off for a big showdown which may have determined if one of them would be the number one seed in the AFC. The horrific scene that took place with Damar Hamlin made football secondary and the game was permanently suspended. Now these two teams square off where the winner goes to the AFC Championship Game and the loser goes home. There’s even more at stake this time and should be quite the intriguing matchup.

Sunday at 6:30 PM on FOX

Spread: SFO (-4)

Although these teams did not play during the regular season, they had a great matchup in the 2021 postseason which came down to the end. But seeing these two teams take on each other makes me think that I have returned to the late 80s/early 90s. I find it hard for Steelers fans to pull for either team to win it all, but I think I know who most of them hope loses this one.

So there are the four Divisional Round playoff matchups which will take place on Saturday and Sunday. If you plan on watching the games this weekend, which of these matchups intrigue you the most? Is there one you will make sure you don’t miss?

Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.