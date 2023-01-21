2023 NFL Mock Draft: NFL.com has the Steelers adding to the offensive line in Round 1

Mock draft madness has begun, ladies and gentlemen, and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. Everyone is intrigued by mock drafts, but it goes to a different level when it comes from one of the “elite” analysts. Well, one of those analysts just dropped his first mock draft of the season, and we are here today to delve into just that.

Daniel Jeremiah is the lead draft analyst for NFL Network and NFL.com, and on Friday, he released mock draft 1.0 for the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is what he has happening before the Steelers’ selection.

1. Bears- Jalen Carter | DT | Georgia

2. Texans- Bryce Young | QB | Alabama

3. Cardinals- Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama

4. Colts- Will Levis | QB | Kentucky

5. Seahawks- Tyree Wilson | EDGE | Texas Tech

6. Lions- Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois

7. Raiders- Peter Skoronski | OT | Northwestern

8. Falcons- Lukas Van Ness | EDGE | Iowa

9. Panthers- C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State

10. Eagles- Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson

11. Titans- Paris Johnson, Jr. | OT | Ohio State

12. Texans- Joey Porter, Jr. | CB | Penn State

13. Jets- Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia

14. Patriots- Brian Branch | DB | Alabama

15. Packers- Nolan Smith | EDGE | Clemson

16. Commanders- Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon

With several surprising selections already, what does Jeremiah think the Steelers will do? With the 17th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah gives the Steelers O’Cyrus Torrence, a guard from Florida. Here is what Jeremiah had to say:

The Steelers must address the interior of the offensive line this offseason, and Torrence is a big, powerful man. Pittsburgh could probably slide back and still get him in the 20s.

We have yet to get to the guards on our BTSC Big Board, so until then, here is this in-depth scouting report of Torrence from CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards.

Age: 22 Year: Junior Height: 6-5 Weight: 347 Hometown: Greensburg, Louisiana Interesting fact: Began his career at Louisiana before following his head coach, Billy Napier, to Florida Torrence has great size and a thick lower body for an interior offensive lineman. The Louisiana native drives his feet on contact and looks for work when disengaged. He does a good job of absorbing contact in addition to being a fluid athlete capable of blocking in space. There are balance issues, at times, stemming from a wide base and dipping his head too often. Late eyes lead to defenders getting on his hip, from which he has a hard time recovering. Torrence is more of a gap scheme blocker who can rely on his physical style of play.

Torrence does not seem like an ideal fit for Pat Meyer’s blocking scheme, but he would definitely improve the Steelers’ running game. Kevin Dotson struggled mightily in 2022, and it seems unlikely he remains the starter going into next season. While I do believe starting-caliber guards can be found later on in the draft, I also believe Torrence is the only outstanding guard in this class. Is it worth the heavy draft capital it would require to draft him? That is where the debate begins.

What are your thoughts on Torrence’s fit with the Steelers? Would you be satisfied with him being the pick at 17? Be sure to share your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft in the comment section below!