Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Oh Canada!

With the gnashing of teeth and howls of the broken hearted, Canada rises up, victoriously! Damn, that was fun to write, lol (Well, the second part...)
Nothing like alienating half your readers with a simple phrase like “Canada rises up, victoriously” hehehehe...
Oh well, ya’ll don’t love me for my charm.
- So last night DAVE/JEFF stole my first question... as a result now you get... tell us one (of the millions) good thing about Canada, the country. Have you visited us? Have you sampled some of our fine wines, maple syrup, award-winning whiskey (which is the correct way to spell it, just sayin’), or maybe some Alberta beef? psst, if you don’t know how to answer, you can say simply say... Oh, Canuck, obviously it’s “Toronto Steeler Fan”
- I ask this next question, because the NHL just ensured over half of the fan base that might have cared about their All Star Game doesn’t care anymore. See they held a fan vote over Twitter (amongst other ways to vote) for 3 final spots per squad. When they announced the winners they were in no way shape or form even close to the final results of the twitter polls which in some cases netted over 2 million votes per player... Does anyone really care about the NFL All-Star game/Pro Bowl?
- Will Brian Flores be with the Steelers come next fall? Share your thinking.
- Any locks or upsets you are willing to call for tomorrow or tonight’s game?
- It’s friggin’ cold again and only supposed to get colder in February. Cold weather is a good partner for hot soup. What is your favorite soup? Why? Is there a story that goes with it? IS THERE A RECIPE YOU CARE TO SHARE???
