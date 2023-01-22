2023 NFL Playoffs: Cowboys vs. 49ers game time, news and open thread

The NFL is preparing for their Divisional Round weekend, and most football fans would say the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the best weekends of football as the field of 14 gets trimmed to the 8 teams, two who will play in their respective championship games, and the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished just on the outside of the playoff picture after they didn’t get the help needed despite winning four straight games to finish the season 9-8. Nonetheless, it is time to take a look at the upcoming slate of games, and we, as a staff, make our picks for the weekend’s actions.

Take a look at game times, odds and more below:

(Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change.)

How to Watch: FOX

Location: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Odds: DAL (+3.5)

O/U: 46

Moneyline: DAL +165 / SF -195

