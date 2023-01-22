3 Steelers find their way onto ESPN’s Top 100 players list

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason is in full tilt, and while the NFL Playoffs are still ongoing, it is that time of the year when media outlets put out their Top 100 players lists. At some point this offseason, every outlet who covers the NFL will put out some kind of top players list, and this week it was ESPN’s turn.

The folks at put together their list, and only three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers found their way on ESPN’s top player list. Below are the Steelers who made the list, and their rankings:

30. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Steelers

87. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Steelers

88. Cameron Heyward, DT, Steelers

Considering those are the only three players from the Steelers who made the list, it is natural to wonder who might have been snubbed on the list.

Despite injury, it would be easy to make a case for T.J. Watt to still find his way on the list. Other players who could have received recognition could have been: Najee Harris, Larry Ogunjobi, and George Pickens.

At this point, you might be wondering who rounded out ESPN’s Top 10. You can find that list below:

Top 10

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

10. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

What do you think of the list? How about where the Steelers were ranked?