A look back at the Steelers week that was: Moving forward and Moving on edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/15

I get it, divisional opponents play one another tougher. It is hard not to wonder though if the Steelers would have been able to play Buffalo tough enough to win in the second round.

The Vikings are very Steelerish. They disappoint in big moments as favorites and play down to their competition.

This is why it is so hard to root for the Ravens. They typically lose when you are forced to hope that they don’t.

Monday 1/16

USC WR Jordan Addison is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 16, 2023

Here we go. “Addison played at Pitt with Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are going to need to reunite them”. Remember, there’s more pressing needs, Addison bailed on Pitt in the transfer pool to USC, and (with apologies to Peaches and Herb) Reunited doesn’t always feel so good.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2023

Good. With the Steelers not in the QB market, Stroud will be picked early and one more quality player has the opportunity to fall to Omar Khan.

Steelers rumor: Mike Tomlin is waiting to see if Byron Leftwich gets fired before making a move on Matt Canada.



How would swapping out Leftwich for Canada make you feel? — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 16, 2023

Really? If Mike Tomlin wanted Canada gone, he would be gone already. If Mike Tomlin wanted Leftwich...

Cardinals are hiring former Titans’ personnel man Monti Ossenfort as their new GM, per the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

I don’t know anything about Monti Ossenfort, but he comes from New England and Tennessee. It seems like the Cardinals are going with a no-nonsense approach. After the Steve Keim/Kliff Kingsbury debacle. this seems like a good choice.

With a new format for this year’s Senior Bowl (coaches selected by position, not full team staffs), #Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown will be defensive coordinator for National team. Only 2 years at the NFL level but Brown’s work (18 INTs for his DBs this year) being noticed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2023

This is kind of huge for the Steelers. It’s not only an all-access pass to the players, it’s a chance to build rapport and have a stronger draft.

Jim Harbaugh did call the Broncos this afternoon to let them know that, despite their talks, he will in fact be returning to Michigan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

Of course, this scheister is playing gamed with Michigan and using NFL teams to do so. I abhor the surname Harbaugh.

Curb your enthusiam, Dallas. Tampa sucks and your kicker missed four extra points. Call me when you beat San Francisco. I won’t be waiting by the phone.

Tuesday 1/17

We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 17, 2023

Isn’t there a name missing on that list? Brandon Staley maybe?

HAMMER TIME



Announcing the new Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers: Ray Horton! pic.twitter.com/qNj26kMCmc — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) January 17, 2023

Remember when the former Steelers assistant Ray Horton was a hot NFL Head Coach prospect? This has got to be be better than the Kirby Wilson debacle. I hope Horton doesn’t fire a player for wanting pizza.

We have signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 17, 2023

This is like finding a wad of hundreds in an old pair of jeans. I’m excited about this resigning. I am, however, ashamed to say I forgot that they signed him last year. Hence, found money.

Steelers coaching decisions, including status of OC Matt Canada, on hold: Sources - The Athletic https://t.co/DbZcKgESrd — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 17, 2023

Not True!

Steelers OL John Leglue signs future's deal with the Titans. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 18, 2023

Crap, I forgot about Leglue too. More of a reason to sign Taylor Lewan away from Tennessee. His No. 77 is available.

Wednesday 1/18

Not only will Steelers DB coach Grady Jackson be the defensive coordinator for the North team at the Senior Bowl, assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin will coach the outside linebackers for that unit. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 18, 2023

Even better.

Those colors so go hard. https://t.co/KTtcnznA3L — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 17, 2023

These colors go harder tho. pic.twitter.com/OYOpVg2VC6 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 17, 2023

I just mentioned Lewan in the Leglue post. This is nothing but respect. However, yinzers all over are already penciling in Lewan in the starting lineup.

Matt Canada is returning as the Steelers offensive coordinator, team spokesman Burt Lauten confirms. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 18, 2023

Yep, that sounds about right. I don’t love it, but it sounds about right. Steeler fans now have to root like crazy for Canada to succeed. That sounds about right, but feels all kinds of wrong.

One member of Mike Tomlin’s staff who is departing is assistant receivers coach Blaine Stewart, who is joining the staff at West Virginia University. Stewart is a native of Morgantown, https://t.co/1YLdLydPB4., and the son of former Mountaineers coach Bill Stewart. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 18, 2023

Great news for Blaine Stewart. Let’s go Mountaineers!

OTD in 1976



Steelers won Super Bowl X



Thanks to Cliff Harris, Jack Lambert was fired up and made 4 tackles in the following 5 plays.



Here are all 5 plays of Lambert’s fury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X37YcuKhlG — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) January 18, 2023

If you don’t know, Cliff Harris being a jagoff helped the Steelers win Super Bowl X. Jack Lambert was a man possessed after that. Do yourself a favor and watch this clip.

Most around the league believe Steelers LBs Coach & former #Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores will be the next #Cardinals Head Coach — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) January 19, 2023

I’d love to keep Flores another year to get the draft picks, but the man deserves another head coaching gig.

Thursday 1/19

OTD 1980…four Super Bowls in six years!!!! The dynasty is cemented with the 31-19 defeat of the LA Rams.

What a decade it was!!!! pic.twitter.com/EWgYPwCLJF — VintageSteelers (@VintageSteelers) January 20, 2023

The Steelers trailed a good bit of this game. A few years ago, Terry Bradshaw said to me directly. “That was a tough one.” and then he chastised me for not letting go of the fact that my dad took my mom to that Super Bowl instead of 8-year old me.

NFL announced the five teams set to play in the 2023 International Games. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

With no game in Mexico this year, this makes sense. I’d much rather the Steelers stay in North America. Art II, you may have to wait another year.

The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 19, 2023

Yinzers everywhere are now penciling in Byron as a special assistant and pass-game coordinator. Is that what we really want?

The #Ravens and OC Greg Roman are parting ways after an impressive run, per me and @MikeGarafolo: pic.twitter.com/EGJOjRgWGq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

Wow! Changes and strange days are afoot in Baltimore.

The #Falcons interviewed #Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores for their vacant DC job, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

You would think that if Flores leaves Mike Tomlin and Steeltown that it would be for a Head Coaching job. But you don’t turn down an interview.

Friday 1/20

Former #Steelers WR JuJu is happy to be on the opposite sideline this post season.. https://t.co/nrvdxmrYVW — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) January 20, 2023

A lot of people are looking at this as throwing shade, but JuJu wants to win a playoff game. That’s it. Nothing to see here, folks.

Rick Gosselin’s 2022 NFL Special Teams Rankings — surprises at both the top & bottom: https://t.co/RyOHSI3m1B — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) January 20, 2023

21st and Danny Smith Jr. still has a job? to quote Casey Kasem, “That’s ponderous, man. F@#$ing ponderous, man”.

I can’t stop listening to these guys. But I can’t leave Bill Hillgrove and Craig Wolfley for these guys. Especially for the fact that I finally got myself to understand Wolf’s language.

Saturday 1/21

The #Vikings have requested permission to speak with #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their newly vacant DC job, source said. Coach Kevin O’Connell and Flores overlapped in New England for a year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

Again, I think it’s HC or stick in stay in the Burgh for another year.

Super Bowl XIII as told by Noll and Bradshaw



Steelers won it OTD in 1979



pic.twitter.com/FZuIgyWJZg — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) January 21, 2023

Still regarded as one of the greatest Super Bowls all these 44 years later.

The @Steelers hired Bill Cowher as their head coach #OTD in 1992. It was a good decision. pic.twitter.com/noT4QOHBxx — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 21, 2023

I remember working as an intern at a radio station when I heard the news and thought out loud, “Who’s the dude with the chin and what’s the deal with the soup strainer?” I’m glad I found out. The moral to my story, don’t judge a book by its’ moustache.

I was really enjoying the Jags run, but they lost to all whole different gang of jags. I guess I’m all in on the Bills now.

I’m glad that the Eagles aren’t in the AFC North. Nick Sirianni seems like a bigger wang than Harbs. But seriously folks, the Iggles are for real and they are making me hate me karaoke go to, “Hurts So Good”.

Sunday 1/22

No respect I tell ya...



3 #Steelers find their way onto ESPN’s Top 100 players list https://t.co/PRDAiMWBxx — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) January 22, 2023

This list is a whole bunch of mularkey, and I’m not talking former Steelers’ tight end and offensive coordinator Mike. But I’ll take the disrespect and the bigger chip on black-and-gold shoulders.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.