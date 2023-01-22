 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Moving forward and Moving on edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/15

I get it, divisional opponents play one another tougher. It is hard not to wonder though if the Steelers would have been able to play Buffalo tough enough to win in the second round.

The Vikings are very Steelerish. They disappoint in big moments as favorites and play down to their competition.

This is why it is so hard to root for the Ravens. They typically lose when you are forced to hope that they don’t.

Monday 1/16

Here we go. “Addison played at Pitt with Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are going to need to reunite them”. Remember, there’s more pressing needs, Addison bailed on Pitt in the transfer pool to USC, and (with apologies to Peaches and Herb) Reunited doesn’t always feel so good.

Good. With the Steelers not in the QB market, Stroud will be picked early and one more quality player has the opportunity to fall to Omar Khan.

Really? If Mike Tomlin wanted Canada gone, he would be gone already. If Mike Tomlin wanted Leftwich...

I don’t know anything about Monti Ossenfort, but he comes from New England and Tennessee. It seems like the Cardinals are going with a no-nonsense approach. After the Steve Keim/Kliff Kingsbury debacle. this seems like a good choice.

This is kind of huge for the Steelers. It’s not only an all-access pass to the players, it’s a chance to build rapport and have a stronger draft.

Of course, this scheister is playing gamed with Michigan and using NFL teams to do so. I abhor the surname Harbaugh.

Curb your enthusiam, Dallas. Tampa sucks and your kicker missed four extra points. Call me when you beat San Francisco. I won’t be waiting by the phone.

Tuesday 1/17

Isn’t there a name missing on that list? Brandon Staley maybe?

Remember when the former Steelers assistant Ray Horton was a hot NFL Head Coach prospect? This has got to be be better than the Kirby Wilson debacle. I hope Horton doesn’t fire a player for wanting pizza.

This is like finding a wad of hundreds in an old pair of jeans. I’m excited about this resigning. I am, however, ashamed to say I forgot that they signed him last year. Hence, found money.

Not True!

Crap, I forgot about Leglue too. More of a reason to sign Taylor Lewan away from Tennessee. His No. 77 is available.

Wednesday 1/18

Even better.

I just mentioned Lewan in the Leglue post. This is nothing but respect. However, yinzers all over are already penciling in Lewan in the starting lineup.

Yep, that sounds about right. I don’t love it, but it sounds about right. Steeler fans now have to root like crazy for Canada to succeed. That sounds about right, but feels all kinds of wrong.

Great news for Blaine Stewart. Let’s go Mountaineers!

If you don’t know, Cliff Harris being a jagoff helped the Steelers win Super Bowl X. Jack Lambert was a man possessed after that. Do yourself a favor and watch this clip.

I’d love to keep Flores another year to get the draft picks, but the man deserves another head coaching gig.

Thursday 1/19

The Steelers trailed a good bit of this game. A few years ago, Terry Bradshaw said to me directly. “That was a tough one.” and then he chastised me for not letting go of the fact that my dad took my mom to that Super Bowl instead of 8-year old me.

With no game in Mexico this year, this makes sense. I’d much rather the Steelers stay in North America. Art II, you may have to wait another year.

Yinzers everywhere are now penciling in Byron as a special assistant and pass-game coordinator. Is that what we really want?

Wow! Changes and strange days are afoot in Baltimore.

You would think that if Flores leaves Mike Tomlin and Steeltown that it would be for a Head Coaching job. But you don’t turn down an interview.

Friday 1/20

A lot of people are looking at this as throwing shade, but JuJu wants to win a playoff game. That’s it. Nothing to see here, folks.

21st and Danny Smith Jr. still has a job? to quote Casey Kasem, “That’s ponderous, man. F@#$ing ponderous, man”.

I can’t stop listening to these guys. But I can’t leave Bill Hillgrove and Craig Wolfley for these guys. Especially for the fact that I finally got myself to understand Wolf’s language.

Saturday 1/21

Again, I think it’s HC or stick in stay in the Burgh for another year.

Still regarded as one of the greatest Super Bowls all these 44 years later.

I remember working as an intern at a radio station when I heard the news and thought out loud, “Who’s the dude with the chin and what’s the deal with the soup strainer?” I’m glad I found out. The moral to my story, don’t judge a book by its’ moustache.

I was really enjoying the Jags run, but they lost to all whole different gang of jags. I guess I’m all in on the Bills now.

I’m glad that the Eagles aren’t in the AFC North. Nick Sirianni seems like a bigger wang than Harbs. But seriously folks, the Iggles are for real and they are making me hate me karaoke go to, “Hurts So Good”.

Sunday 1/22

This list is a whole bunch of mularkey, and I’m not talking former Steelers’ tight end and offensive coordinator Mike. But I’ll take the disrespect and the bigger chip on black-and-gold shoulders.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

