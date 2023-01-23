Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold konwledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: Strange Days in the AFC North

Matt Canada still has a job in Pittsburgh and the Bengals are the standard in the North. What is going on? Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop type discussion about everything football. This week Tate Boy Fresh and the Homies conduct shop talk with a playoff breakdown, Matt Canada thoughts, Big-G breaks down the Steelers Offensive Line and Say It With Your Chest.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Bengals vs Bills

The NFL Playoffs

The Bengals are the gold standard of the North?

Canada still has a job

The Steelers Offensive Line

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Monday: What if Kenny Pickett never got his shot in 2022?

BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses that subject, and gives his thoughts on everything Steelers on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The timing of the move to Kenny Pickett

and MUCH MORE!

