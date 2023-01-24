Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language: Redefining the Standard

With Mike Tomlin extending his streak of non-losing seasons, some fans of the Steelers accuse thoses recognizing the achievement as celebrating mediocrity. With 81.25% of the last 16 winners being unique champions, meaning there were 13 separate teams hoisting the Lombardi in that span, it may be time to reevaluate what the standard is. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the latest episode of BAD Language.

News and Notes

Redefining the Standard

Bengals Hatred

Steelers Hangover: The division of a black-and-gold fanbase

Steelers fans are divided on the outcome of recent Steelers teams and the direction that they are headed in. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What side are you on?

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Quarterback is just part of the equation of success

For the entire modern era of the NFL and possibly then some, the quarterback position has been labeled the most integral position in the sport of football. But for the Steelers, the QB is merely just a part of the success. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

More than just a quarteback is necessary for success

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

