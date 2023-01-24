Steelers bring back Quincy Roche on a Reserve/Future contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have signed another player to Reserve/Futures contracts after signing 18 players thus far. For this signign, the Steelers bring back former sixth-round draft pick from 2021 Quincy Roche.

For the most recent signing, the Steelers signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Roche did not make the 53-man roster and was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. Appearing in 14 games in 2021 with three starts for the Giants, Roche had 38 tackles, five of which were for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Roche did not make the Giants 53-man roster in 2022 but was signed to the practice squad. Elevated for their Week 1 matchup, Roche was signed to the Giants 53-man roster for Week 7 and Week 8. Roche was then released from the Giants roster and re-signed to the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

The previous 18 players the Steelers have signed to Reserve/Future contracts are:

WR Dan Chisena

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

LB Chapelle Russell

DT Renell Wren

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

DB Madre Harper

DB Kenny Robinson

DB Chris Wilcox

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DB Duke Dawson

G William Dunkle

LB Emeke Egbule

RB Jason Huntley

C Ryan McCollum

DB Scott Nelson

RB Master Teague

WR Cody White

TE Rodney Williams

A Reserve/Future contract is when a player did not finish the year on a team’s 53-man roster and can sign with them or another team during the offseason. The reason it is considered to be a “future” contract is because it does not come into effect until the beginning of the new league year on March 15.

While the Steelers have 19 players signed to futures contracts, there are still four players who finished the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad who are not signed at this time. These players include:

DT Carlos Davis

CB Mark Gilbert

OL John Leglue (signed with Tennessee)

DE Mike Tafua

With the Steelers offseason rolling into effect, these 19 signed players may soon have others joining the list in making up the Steelers 2023 offseason roster.

