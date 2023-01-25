Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Director Jim Nagy previews Senior Bowl Week

Join Andrew and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix. This week Andrew and Jeremy talk potential black-and-gold draft picks for the Steelers with Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Exclusive interview with Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers ongoing cornerback conundrum

The Steelers always seem to have issues at one crucial position, and it continues going into 2023. It’s the cornerback position and it remains a concern. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The CB position remains a concern for the Steelers

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers QB situation among the AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers are betting that Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett Experience will be one of excellence. But where does No. 8 rank among the incumbent QBs in the AFC North? Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Are the Steelers up to task at quarterback in the AFC North?

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE