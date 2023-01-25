Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Dan Moore Jr. and Jesse Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up are offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and Jesse Davis.

Dan Moore Jr.

Position: Offensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 2

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $1,114,475 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $348,950 in dead money if released and would save $765,525.

Games played in 2022: 17 regular season

Games started in 2022: 17 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 1,160 (offense), 71 (special teams)

PFF score: 62.4 (61st of 84)

Notable stats: Moore had eight accepted penalties with one being declined in 2022. Moore had four holding penalties and four false start penalties. According to Pro Football Focus, Moore surrendered seven sacks.

Notes: It drives me nuts to write the stats that I have when it comes to offensive linemen. It just feeds all the more into the idea that most NFL fans only notice them when they do something wrong. For Dan Moore, there was plenty of times to notice him in the 2022 season. But there were also many times where he wasn’t noticed as he was doing a good job. Too many fans are focused on those negative times and don’t even pay attention when he does well. In fact, Dan Moore Jr. had the highest PFF grade of the Steelers offensive linemen over the last nine weeks of the season. Personally, I see Moore as having the most potential for growth of those on the offensive line at this point in his career. But this also doesn’t mean the Steelers have to be complacent with his performance. Bringing in competition or a potential upgrade at the position should remain on the table going into 2023.

Jesse Davis

Position: Offensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 6

Contract Status: Free Agent

Contract Details: Contract expiring with no dead money.

Games played in 2022: 14 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 0 (offense), 58 (special teams)

PFF score: None

Notable stats: Zero penalties called against him in 2022.

Notes: Acquired by the Steelers for a swap of late-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft, Jesse Davis was a veteran insurance policy on the offensive line in case of struggles or injury. With the Steelers only having one snap missed by an offensive tackle and none missed by any guards, Davis was relegated to the field goal and extra point teams for the season. Whether or not that made him happy enough to want to stay, or what he actually brings to the Steelers, is anyone’s guess since we never truly saw him in action.

