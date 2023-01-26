Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Retro Show: Controversy for the Conference Crown

The Senior Bowl is coming up and the Steelers are going to have a coaching presence there, could the Men of Steel find depth there? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

The Steelers War Room: Could the Steelers find defensive depth at the Senior Bowl?

Rundown of the show:

What can the Senior Bowl provide the Steelers on defense?

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Curtain Call: Bringing back the Steelers offense for another go

The guys from Know Your Enemy move into offseason mode as we all start the process of moving on from 2022 and heading into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the Steelers roster on offense.

News and Notes

Getting offensive in 2023

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: A historical look at the Steelers finishing strong

The Steelers finished 2022 with a 7-2 record over their final nine games after a horrendous start. We’ve seen fantastic finishes before, but what does it mean for the next season? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What does the following season look like when the Steelers’ finish strong?

and more geeky numbers!

