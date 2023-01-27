Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Sour Couch Surfers

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes of the week. This week, the couch potatoes are pulling out all the stops to be sour during the playoff games. King Khan season starts in earnest, and fans have plenty of (bad) opinions about what moves he should make. We look back at some Steelers history, including Mike Tomlin’s new update on the classic Mean Joe Greene commercial. Plus, the Steeler alumni we’re rooting for in Championship Week. Join Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) for the most unique show in the Steelers podcast universe.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Sour Couch Potatoes

Omar Khan and the bad opinions on how he should conduct business

Mike Tomlin’s update of “Thanks, Mean Joe”

Black-and-Gold alumni that we’re rooting for on Championship Weekend

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: What nobody is talking about so far this Steelers offseason

There are so many topics of conversation regarding the Steelers in the offseason. But then there are some that not many have thought about. The Steelers Preview is always thinking outside of the box. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

What Steelers Nation isn’t focusing on this offseason, but should

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: When the Steelers will be in another championship game

The AFC Championship Game will take place this weekend with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Steelers not involved, many wonder when the Men of Steel will be back in this particular contest. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Will the Steelers get back to the Title Game anytime soon?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

