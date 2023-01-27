Defensive Pro Football Focus team grades for the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers

Throughout the season, I continue to report on the scores given by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on a weekly basis. Whether it be scores for each game or the final season scores, it is a feature that has been here at Behind The Steel Curtain for some time.

But not only are there individual scores, there are team scores as well.

Now that the 2022 regular season has concluded, this week we will be looking at the various team scores of the Pittsburgh Steelers according to PFF. After looking at the overall scores followed by the offense, this time we will be looking at the specific defensive scores as well as which individual game scored the highest and the lowest in each category. The scores will be based on only the regular season when it comes to ranking them against other NFL teams.

It’s at this time where I give my typical PFF disclaimer. While I am going to do it, it’s not going to be quite the same as before. I want to remind everyone that the numbers you are looking at given by Pro Football Focus is merely an opinion. It is the opinion of whoever is scoring the game as to how an individual player did on every snap. It is a well-informed opinion because they look at every snap by every player on every play. So it’s not for a lack of thoroughness on their part. But ultimately it is an opinion. It is no different than your opinion or my opinion. Sometimes their opinion may line up with ours, while other times it will not. So looking at these scores as 100% accurate can be dangerous. On the other end of the spectrum, looking at them with 0% validity would be unwise as well.

With that being said, let’s get into the defensive scores for the Steelers in several different categories.

Defensive Score: 71.2

NFL Rank: 18th

Top 3 games:

Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints: 84.9

Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 77.5

Week 15 at Carolina Panthers: 77.2

Bottom 3 games:

Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons: 49.3

Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns: 48.7

Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles: 47.2

Since this is a repeat from Wednesday‘s article just to give the reminder of the overall grade for defense, I’m simply going to direct anyone back in case they didn’t catch the scores.

Run Defense Score: 70.3

NFL Rank: 10th

Top 3 games:

Week 15 at Carolina Panthers: 91.5

Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints: 90.8

Week 4 vs. New York Jets: 82.8

Week 1 at Cincinnati Bengals: 82.8

Bottom 3 games:

Week 5 at Buffalo Bills: 51.9

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns: 47.1

Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons: 39.8

The top two rushing scores are from where the Steelers held their opponents to less than 30 yards rushing and the other two that were tied for the third spot were other games where the Steelers held their opponent less than 100 yards. As for the bottom games, they were all over 120 yard rushing performances by their opponents. The largest rushing output against Baltimore in Week 14 was actually ranked ninth of their 17 games. When it came to the Falcons game which was very low, the Steelers didn’t give up much rushing yards in the first half but the Falcons barely ran the ball. So it’s not about overall totals, it’s about what they did on rushing plays regardless of how many there were.

Tackling Score: 74.4

NFL Rank: 7th

Top 3 games:

Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens: 88.4

Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons: 81.1

Week 1 at Cincinnati Bengals: 75.5

Bottom 3 games:

Week 5 at Buffalo Bills: 50.8

Week 18 vs Cleveland Browns: 47.7

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns: 44.8

I don’t really have much memory of one game for the Steelers standing out more than another when it comes to tackling. I do find it interesting that the worst two games were both against the same team in the Cleveland Browns.

Pass Rush Score: 67.6

NFL Rank: 22nd

Top 3 games:

Week 15 at Carolina Panthers: 76.3

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 75.8

Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints: 75.6

Bottom 3 games:

Week 5 at Buffalo Bills: 55.3

Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons: 53.2

Week 7 at Miami Dolphins: 52.3

I’m not surprised the top scorers came when T.J. Watt returned to the lineup. In fact, seven of the top eight games or from when Watt played in 2022. I’m not exactly sure what happened against Atlanta why it landed in the bottom.

Coverage Score: 68.6

NFL Rank: 21st

Top 3 games:

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts: 82.2

Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints: 78.7

Week 17 at Baltimore Ravens: 72.0

Bottom 3 games:

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns: 50.5

Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles: 46.0

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 42.2

With the pass defense really coming on in the second half of the season, this is much like the pass rush and I expect games after the Steelers bye to be in the top three. The only game in which the Steelers gave up more than 190 passing yards after the bye was in Week 11 against Cincinnati which makes sense that it is at the bottom.

So how did these scores look for the defense in 2022? Do they pass the eye tests? Make sure you leave your thoughts in the comments below.