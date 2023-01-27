Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 3

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. It’s pick No. 17, and you are Omar Khan. There are two positions on the board which are both considered needs and are top talents at said position. Which one do you take, and why?

Offensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle/End

2. Of the below players, which one on offense and defense would you bring back in their prime to play on this team. Explain your reasoning:

Offense

Mike Webster

Lynn Swann

Terry Bradshaw

Defense

Jack Lambert

“Mean” Joe Greene

Mel Blount

3. The Steelers hold the record for most losses in AFC Championship games ever. They’ve lost the big game 8 times. Of those losses, which one stings the most to you, and why?

4. Give me your winners of this weekend’s games:

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

5. Which former Steeler do you want to see win a Super Bowl?

JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC)

Javon Hargrave (PHI)

Ray-Ray McCloud (SF)

Mike Hilton (CIN)

6. I love the “stupid funny” moves of the late 90s and early 2000s. Rank the following movies from favorite to least favorite:

Tommy Boy

Billy Madison

Happy Gilmore

Dumb & Dumber

Old School

Wedding Crashers

BONUS: As always, let us know if there is any way to improve the site!!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

