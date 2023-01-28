2023 NFL Playoffs: Picking the winners of the AFC/NFC Championship games

The NFL is preparing for their Championship weekend, and most football fans would say this round of the NFL Playoffs is the best, and most competitive, round of football as the field of 4 gets trimmed to the two teams who will play in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished just on the outside of the playoff picture after they didn’t get the help needed despite winning four straight games to finish the season 9-8. Nonetheless, it is time to take a look at the upcoming slate of games, and we, as a staff, make our picks for the weekend’s actions.

Take a look at game times, odds and our picks below:

(Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change.)

Sunday, January 29th

How to Watch: FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Odds: SF (+2.5)

O/U: 46.5

Moneyline: SF +130 / PHI -150

How to Watch: CBS

Location: Arrowhead Field, Kansas City, MO

Odds: CIN (+1.5)

O/U: 48

Moneyline: CIN +100 / KC -120

STAFF PICKS: Divisional Round results and recap

For Divisional Weekend when picking against the spread, Matty, Bradley, and Jeff had the best records by going 4-0 followed by Jeremy and Shannon at 3-1. All the rest of us were 2-2. Dave has now locked up the win for the season against the spread at 149-126 followed by Jeremy at 145-129.

It was Geoffrey and Dave who were out in front in the over/under picks last week going 2-2 followed closely by three others at 1-3. Bringing up the rear this week at a 0-4 were four people. For the season, Shannon is still ahead at 146-133 ahead of Geoffrey at 143-134. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Shannon stays in the lead at 282-273 followed by Jeff at 279-272 and Dave at 280-273.

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND STAFF PICKS

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the offseason.