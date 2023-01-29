 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Historic and New Additions edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Oilers, 1979 AFC Championship Set Number: X23041 TK1 R18 F31

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/22

I have been watching Steelers playoff highlights all week, and nothing come close to the joy that I experienced watching Lynn Swann, Moon Mullins, Rocky Bleier, Andy Russell and (the anchor) Dwight White swim the 50m and beat the Cincinnati Reds. They defeated Dallas earlier in the competition. Shoutout to Jeff Hartman for finding this. Made my day.

Some Steeler fans rue this day, but for most, this was a great hire.

I hate the Bengals. Doesn’t hurt to see Bills’ Mafia out though,

I’m still trying to figure out if Brock Purdy is really good, or if he’s in a great situation.

Monday 1/23

It is good to see Brian Flores in demand. However, if he leaves, I hope it is for a head coaching job only.

Minkah was All-NFL. Highsmith was All-AFC. Good to see Alex finally getting his acclaim.

This is interesting, The Nittany Lion could be that Special Teams guy.

Tuesday 1/24

The Patriots keep on bringing back assistant head coaches before they are ready to get back to the head coaching world again.

I’m going to miss the purple and orange, but it only seems right to see the Maulers in black and gold.

No Steelers on this list, no problem. Bigger chips on shoulders result in bigger lists.

Quincy Roche isn’t the next great starter, but this is a smart and valuable signing.

One man’s opinion, that is all this is. Gerry also poo-pooed the Myles Jack signing last year and said that it would never happen.

Wednesday 1/25

Strong candidates for this award. All playoff teams, so think about the criteria.

Thursday 1/26

There’s one off the OC wish list that the Steelers don’t have an opening for.

There’s another one off the OC wish list that the Steelers don’t have an opening for.

I get it. But the real reason is the one year left on his contract.

Again, Flores will be coveted. But how much?

Friday 1/27

I’d say that was a pretty good hire.

Players have nothing to prove in these competitions. Rest, for some, is a pretty good reason.

Saturday 1/28

These analytics tell a lot about why the Steelers keep DJ18. As a No. 2 wideout, No. 18 is necessary. But what many of us want to see is more success in stadium vs. on paper.

Sunday 1/29

Greatest draft haul in NFL history. Prove me wrong.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...