A look back at the Steelers week that was: Historic and New Additions edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/22

Check out the swimming relay between the World Series champion Cincinnati Reds and the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers at the 1976 Superteams pic.twitter.com/OpDdJurdTk — Superstars Competition (@SuperstarsComp) January 21, 2023

I have been watching Steelers playoff highlights all week, and nothing come close to the joy that I experienced watching Lynn Swann, Moon Mullins, Rocky Bleier, Andy Russell and (the anchor) Dwight White swim the 50m and beat the Cincinnati Reds. They defeated Dallas earlier in the competition. Shoutout to Jeff Hartman for finding this. Made my day.

On this day in 2007, we hired Coach Tomlin.



: https://t.co/dy1SM88wOX pic.twitter.com/5ydsnxJtHg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 22, 2023

Some Steeler fans rue this day, but for most, this was a great hire.

I hate the Bengals. Doesn’t hurt to see Bills’ Mafia out though,

I’m still trying to figure out if Brock Purdy is really good, or if he’s in a great situation.

Monday 1/23

Steelers’ senior defensive assistant/LB coach and former Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores is scheduled to interview today for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2023

It is good to see Brian Flores in demand. However, if he leaves, I hope it is for a head coaching job only.

PFWA 2022 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams announced https://t.co/UQiNulIxXE — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 23, 2023

Minkah was All-NFL. Highsmith was All-AFC. Good to see Alex finally getting his acclaim.

We have signed WR Dan Chisena to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tV1VOF4Mao — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 23, 2023

This is interesting, The Nittany Lion could be that Special Teams guy.

Tuesday 1/24

Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he briefly worked with at Alabama. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

The Patriots keep on bringing back assistant head coaches before they are ready to get back to the head coaching world again.

A city of black & gold ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/RcQNVXWHMA — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) January 24, 2023

I’m going to miss the purple and orange, but it only seems right to see the Maulers in black and gold.

Jets’ Gardner PFWA Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jets’ Wilson Offensive Rookie of the Year; 2022 All-Rookie Team named https://t.co/GoiL8MDcsW — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2023

No Steelers on this list, no problem. Bigger chips on shoulders result in bigger lists.

Giants edge rusher Quincy Roche has signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that originally drafted him, according to sources.



Roche, 24, flashed & played well when he received opportunities the past two yrs in NY. Could be a great fit back in Pitt — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 24, 2023

Quincy Roche isn’t the next great starter, but this is a smart and valuable signing.

Steelers will consider re-signing Terrell Edmunds, but don't hold your breath on his brother. https://t.co/xlyhY8awin via @PittsburghPG — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 24, 2023

One man’s opinion, that is all this is. Gerry also poo-pooed the Myles Jack signing last year and said that it would never happen.

Wednesday 1/25

Which HC will be named the 2022 AP Coach of the Year?



: #NFLHonors -- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/mw8KIvDrDt — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

Strong candidates for this award. All playoff teams, so think about the criteria.

Thursday 1/26

Jets are hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their OC, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2023

There’s one off the OC wish list that the Steelers don’t have an opening for.

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/Dw9GAcN65T — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2023

There’s another one off the OC wish list that the Steelers don’t have an opening for.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said today decision to retain OC Matt Canada was b/c of development and progress of Kenny Pickett. "They seemed to work well together. With a new offensive coordinator, you'd start all over again. We felt there was enough there to build on." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 26, 2023

I get it. But the real reason is the one year left on his contract.

We have completed an interview with Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant and Linebackers Coach Brian Flores for our open defensive coordinator position. pic.twitter.com/WWGksx0ma3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 26, 2023

Again, Flores will be coveted. But how much?

Friday 1/27

I’d say that was a pretty good hire.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't take part in the Pro Bowl "games" this year. No new injury news there. But replaced by Matt Milano -- who even though both have LB next to their names, plays a completely different position. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 27, 2023

Players have nothing to prove in these competitions. Rest, for some, is a pretty good reason.

Comeback: Former first-round LB Reuben Foster, attempting to return to the NFL field after a serious knee injury, will sign with the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers, source said. His opportunity this Spring to show NFL teams he's ready to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

Saturday 1/28

You may hate the analytics, but they don’t lie...#Steelers



Diontae Johnson ranked as 5th best wide receiver in the NFL, per advanced analytics https://t.co/hYDUpUTDxT — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) January 28, 2023

These analytics tell a lot about why the Steelers keep DJ18. As a No. 2 wideout, No. 18 is necessary. But what many of us want to see is more success in stadium vs. on paper.

Sunday 1/29

OTD 1974…the greatest draft by one team in sports history!!!! Throw in two rookie free agents and you have 5 Hall of Famers and a TE who more than exceeded expectations.

There will never be another team in any sport equal that haul.

The Team of the Decade…of ALL decades!!!! pic.twitter.com/M5Y5wH9r7m — VintageSteelers (@VintageSteelers) January 29, 2023

Greatest draft haul in NFL history. Prove me wrong.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.