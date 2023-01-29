2023 NFL Playoffs: Bengals vs. Chiefs game time, news and open thread

The NFL is preparing for their Championship weekend, and most football fans would say this round of the NFL Playoffs is the best, and most competitive, round of football as the field of 4 gets trimmed to the two teams who will play in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished just on the outside of the playoff picture after they didn’t get the help needed despite winning four straight games to finish the season 9-8. Nonetheless, it is time to take a look at the upcoming slate of games, and we, as a staff, make our picks for the weekend’s actions.

Take a look at game times, odds and our picks below:

(Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change.)

How to Watch: CBS

Location: Arrowhead Field, Kansas City, MO

Odds: CIN (+1.5)

O/U: 48

Moneyline: CIN +100 / KC -120

