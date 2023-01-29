Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Kendrick Green and J.C. Hassenauer

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up are center/guards Kendrick Green and J.C. Hassenauer.

Kendrick Green

Position: Center/guard

Years with the Steelers: 2

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $1,329,754 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $453,004 in dead money if released and would save $876,750.

Games played in 2022: 0 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): None

PFF score: None

Notable stats: Green was inactive for all 17 games in 2022.

Notes: After starting 15 games his rookie season, Kendrick Greene was in street clothes on the sidelines for every game of the 2022 season. The demotion was necessary as the Steelers needed to improve on the offensive line, and Green's time in Pittsburgh may have an earlier expiration date then believed as a third-round draft pick. Although there is little salary cap benefit from releasing Green as a replacement on the roster would likely cost more than his savings, if the Steelers need offensive linemen who they see as viable options to play in his roster spot then there’s no reason to hold onto him. Or perhaps Kendrick Green could shock Steelers’ Nation and show something in year three that he wasn’t able to do so far in his career. He’ll be in training camp, the only question is Green can find his way onto the 53-man roster again in 2023.

J.C. Hassenauer

Position: Center/guard

Years with the Steelers: 3

Years in the NFL: 3

Contract Status: Restricted Free Agent

Contract Details: Contract expiring with no dead money.

Games played in 2022: 17 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 46 (offense), 71 (special teams)

PFF score: 64.0 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats: Hassenauer had one penalty called on him in 2022 for an ineligible man downfield.

Notes: The Steelers have the option to offer Hasenauer a right of first refusal tender as a restricted free agent, but the projected $2.692 million price tag that comes with it might be more than what they are willing to pay for his services. Then again, the Steelers paid almost as much for Marcus Allen last season, so they may value Hasenauer’s abilities as a backup. Either way, if he sticks around in Pittsburgh Hasenauer would have the inside track as the reserve option for the interior of the offensive line. Then again, the Steelers could also afford upgrades on the line which could move previous starters into reserve roles.

