Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: I love it when a black-and-gold plan comes together

The Steelers were seemingly dead and buried on Halloween, the day after the bludgeoning they sustained in Philadelphia. Now on the day after New Year’s, your Iron Men are in the hunt with a week to go. Was it all part of a grand plan? Yes and No. BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis makes no apologies in sharing his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

They had it all along

BTSC Accountability

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: A great way to kick off the new year

The Steelers win on New Year’s Night was a thrill ride that starts out 2023 just right. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Starting New Year’s Right

and MUCH MORE!

Cutting Room Floor: The Steelers are streaking toward a playoff berth

Don’t look now, but the Pittsburgh Steelers recent 5-2 stretch may inexplicably put them in the playoffs. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Streaking towards the playoffs

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE