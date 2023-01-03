Minkah Fitzpatrick’s ankle highlights a short list of Steelers injuries heading into Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football, and it’s their third straight win. With what at one point seemed like a long shot, the team’s playoff chances have increased tremendously. After getting help from both the New England Patriots, via beating the Miami Dolphins, and the Seattle Seahawks, via beating the New York Jets, the Steelers are still alive.

As they prepare for the Week 18 game at home vs. the Cleveland Browns, Mike Tomlin addressed the media to talk about the upcoming game, playoff hopes, and, of course, the team’s current injuries.

The Steelers, despite already playing 16 of their 17 regular season games, remain a relatively healthy group heading into the finale vs. Cleveland. When Tomlin spoke about the injuries the team is dealing with after their prime time victory, he only mentioned a few players.

The first listed was linebacker Myles Jack. Jack has been dealing with a groin injury the past few weeks, and while trying to play in Baltimore was eventually ruled out with the injury in the second half. Tomlin said he is optimistic about Jack’s inclusion, citing the team following the same protocol as they had in previous weeks in hopes he can return to the lineup. In other words, there is a good chance Jack will miss a few days of practice in the lead up to game Sunday.

The other in-game injury sustained during the Ravens game was to cornerback James Pierre. Pierre was diagnosed with a concussion and has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Obviously, the Steelers will have to follow that protocol, which will dictate Pierre’s overall availability this week.

The last injury was to All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick injured his ankle in the second half of the game while tackling tight end Mark Andrews. Fitzpatrick left the game, but was able to return and came up with the game-clinching interception. Tomlin said Fitzpatrick may be limited in the early portions of the week, but the team is optimistic he will be available to them when the two AFC North teams kick off Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

