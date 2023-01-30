Steelers continue their 2023 NFL Draft meetings at the Shrine Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers new, and hopefully improved, scouting department is on the scouting trail as major All-Star games are happening this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl is happening as of now, and the Senior Bowl is slated to begin Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama.

As you can imagine, the Steelers and all 32 NFL teams are present at these games and are doing their diligence on potential prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

At the Shrine Bowl, players are starting to state who they’ve met with. The first player to admit he met with the Steelers was West Virginia University wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Wheaton, playing his college football in the BIG 12, was able to show some decent skills for the Mountaineers. Nonetheless, for those who don’t know much about Ford-Wheaton, here is a draft profile on him from The Draft Network:

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Blend of size and ball skills is an exciting mix

Nose for the end zone and explosive plays

Difficult to press with physicality at the line

Developmental upside

Top Reasons For Concern:

Struggles with separation

Inconsistent hands yield too many drops

Currently a one-dimensional player whose college offense leaves a lot of growth

Developmental curve will take time and patience to work through

Size:

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 225 lbs

Ideal Role: Traditional X-receiver

Scheme Fit: Vertical passing offense

Prospect Comparison: Preston Williams (2019 NFL Draft)

The other player who said he met with the Steelers during the lead-up to the Shrine Bowl was UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Steelers looking at quarterbacks might seem foreign to some, considering they drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Mason Rudolph is likely to leave via free agency, and the future of Mitch Trubisky is in doubt considering his salary cap hit entering the 2023 season.

This would be a reason why the team is looking at young quarterbacks to fill out their quarterback room. Want to know more about Thompson-Robinson, get the low down on him as a prospect in the draft profile from The Draft Network:

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Athleticism

Arm strength

Football character

Top Reasons For Concern:

Accuracy

Poise

Decision-making

Size:

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 205 lbs

Ideal Role: Developmental quarterback who can help in certain packages

Scheme Fit: Spread offense

There will be more meetings being announced this week, and not all will be made public, but we will do the best we can to let you know who the Steelers have met with throughout this week of workouts.

