Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

BAD Language: Don’t want to myth a thing

We have a lot of preconceived myths about the Steelers. What might be the Top 5 myths that we in Steeler Nation cling too, Plus, a championship weekend rewind. Join Bryan Anthony Davis as he makes no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment by preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on BAD Language.

Top 5 Steelers Myths

BTSC Accountability

BTSC Exclusive Interview w/ Calvin Austin III

There was a lot of excitement when the Steeers drafted Cavin Austin III in the fourth round last year, the second wide receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft for the Men of Steel. But a foot injury kept the rookie from Memphis from playing at all in 2022. Now in 2023, the Steelers are benefitting from the expected inclusion of Austin III to an already fine stable of wide receivers. It’s the addition of a possible new weapon without having to endure the growing pains of having to get acclimated to a new situation. Behind the Steel Curtain’s Bryan Anthony Davis had a chance to talk to CA3 during an exclusive interview and learned plenty about the drive and character of Pittsburgh’s No. 19.

Steelers Hangover: Paying attention to positions not currently of black-and-gold need

It seems like the major needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers are known to everybody, but what about positions that seem fine now? Should they get attention too? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season.

Positions of lesser need for the Steelers

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Adding talent to an imperfect receivers room

The Steelers have talent at wide receiver, but there may be holes in the stable. What kind of player should the Men of Steel add? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

An Imperfect WR Room

