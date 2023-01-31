Cam Heyward added to the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster as a replacement

There are certain players in the NFL which don’t get the credit they deserve. Then there are players who don’t seem to get any respect. Either way you look at it, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward would fall into both categories on a consistent basis.

Heyward has been nothing but consistent throughout his NFL career, and has earned his share of accolades, but is rarely ever listed with the top defensive linemen in the game. In 2022, even after double-digit sack totals, a stat which is often the focus of so many voters, Heyward was snubbed for the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Well, not anymore. After the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, defensive tackle Chris Jones needed a replacement this weekend. Enter Cam Heyward.

Heyward started all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022 and notched the second-most sacks of a season in his career. It was Heyward’s third time hitting double-digit sacks with 10.0 in 2021 and 12.0 in 2017, both seasons in which he was selected All-Pro. Heyward also added four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery along with his 74 tackles with 14 being for a loss.

Heyward will join fellow defender Minkah Fitzpatrick at the Pro Bowl festivities, and they will be the only two Steelers in attendance. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was slated to participate, but elected to bypass the games to rest and recover after a season which had him plagued by injury.

For those wondering, the NFL Pro Bowl will look vastly different this season. There is no longer a fully padded game which resembles touch football anymore. Instead, there will be a flag football game which is likely to be more light-hearted than serious. On top of that, there will be several other skills competitions for players to showcase their talents off the football field.

The Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET, so if you do check it out you’ll at least get to see another member of the Steelers participating. For more information on the 2023 Pro Bowl festivities, check out the link HERE.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason.