Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Breaking down Steelers’ Mock Draft 1.0

Sure, the Steelers are in the hunt for the playoffs, but BTSC Keeps their eyes on the chase and 2023’s Draft. With Andrew Wilbar publishing his Mock Draft 1.0, let’s take a look at who could be a hero in hypocycloids soon. Join Andrew and Jeremy Betz for the latest edition of The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Andrew Wibar’s Mock Draft 1.0

and MUCH MORE!

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 18 vs. Cleveland

The Steelers beat the Ravens on Sunday in thrilling fashion, and are in a position where they could make the playoffs after a dismal 2-6 start to the season. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say about the 16-13 win, injuries, and what’s in store leading up to a crucial home brawl with the Browns.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers need to control what they control

The Steelers can’t control the outcome of Bills vs. Patriots or Jets at Dolphins. It doesn’t matter if they don’t take care of their own business against Cleveland. It is simply a matter of controlling the controllable. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Taking care of your own business

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Welcome back fair weather Steelers fans!

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back to .500, and are still alive in the playoff chase. Some fans gave up on the team a long time ago are returning...here’s what you’ve missed. Jeff Hartman delivers the latest news, talks about the Steelers since the bye week and the ever popular mailbag segment in the second half. All on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The return of the fairweather fans

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

