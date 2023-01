Steelers Injury Report: 8 players do not practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their final regular season game still alive to qualify for the playoffs. As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Cleveland Browns, there were eight players who did not participate while none were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, nine names begin the week on the list.

The only player the Steelers had miss their Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens was safety Tre Norwood. Unable to go due to a hamstring injury, Coach Tomlin did not mention Norwood among the injuries during his press conference on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Norwood missed practice with his hamstring injury.

Two players who did not finish the game last Sunday night were cornerback James Pierre, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and linebacker Myles Jack with his nagging groin injury. Pierre was a full participant in practice on Wednesday as he moves his way through the protocol while Myles Jack did not practice Wednesday his groin injury.

Minkah Fitzpatrick missed a few snaps in Sunday night’s game due to an ankle injury but was able to return and get the game-clinching interception. Although Coach Tomlin said he does not expect Fitzpatrick to have his game status in question, his availability early in the week would be affected. As expected, Fitzpatrick did not practice on Wednesday.

One player who missed practice but not due to injury is running back Najee Harris, listed simply as getting rest. Another player who missed practice but not necessarily for injury was cornerback Arthur Maulet who is listed as not practicing due to an illness.

Once again, wide receiver Diontae Johnson starts off the week on the injury report due to his hip. On Wednesday, Johnson did not participate in practice. This has been a common theme with Johnson lately but he has been able to play each week.

The final two players on Wednesday’s injury report our offensive lineman Kevin Dotson and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi. Dotson was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury which had not been reported previously. As for Ogunjobi, he has missed the majority of Steelers practices lately with a toe injury but has still been able to participate in games. On Wednesday, Ogunjobi once again did not practice.

As for the Browns’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.