Pittsburgh Steelers announce two 2022 team award winners

Every year the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America hand out awards to individual players for a multitude of reasons. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, two of those awards are for media cooperation, and the team’s top rookie performer of that particular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the recipients of those two awards on Wednesday, and they are Mason Cole as the winner of ‘The Chief’ Award and Kenny Pickett as the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award.

‘The Chief’ Award is given to a player on the Pittsburgh Steelers who is known for their cooperation with the media. Center Mason Cole, in his first year with the Steelers, is the winner for the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers. Cameron Heyward is the only other current Steelers to win the award in 2014, 2019, and 2021.

The Joe Greene Great Performance award is given to the Steelers top rookie each season. In 2022, Kenny Pickett has been the Steelers starting quarterback for 11 games where he has a 6–5 record. Completing 232 of 360 passes, Pickett has passed for 2,209 yards with six touchdowns in nine interceptions as of Week 17. Pickett has also rushed for an additional three touchdowns. More importantly, Kenny Pickett has led to Steelers on last-minute game-winning touchdown drives in back-to-back weeks. Awarded since 1984, Harris joins fellow award winners Najee Harris in 2021, Devin Bush in 2019, and Terrell Edmunds in 2018

