Steelers designate William Jackson III to return from IR

With only one regular season game remaining but still with a chance of qualifying for the postseason, the Steelers have designated cornerback William Jackson III to return from the Reserve/Injured List (IR). Jackson returns to practice on Wednesday and Steelers will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster should their season continue to that time.

CB William Jackson III returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



: https://t.co/PeqiJpAz0B pic.twitter.com/HG53zg9VMK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2023

The Steelers acquired William Jackson III via trade at the NFL trade deadline in early November. Jackson practiced with the Steelers during their bye week and apparently re-injured his back and has not been available since.

Jackson was a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 24th overall position. Jackson spent four seasons in Cincinnati where he appeared in 59 games and had three interceptions, one of which was for a touchdown, 41 passes defensed, and 150 tackles. Jackson spent the last two seasons in Washington where in 16 games he had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and 55 tackles.

The biggest question in regards to Jackson when the Steelers traded for hi was his health. Not appearing in a game since Week 5, Jackson had been out of the lineup with a back injury. Taking the practice field for the Steelers during their bye week, Jackson did not practice the following week when injury reports were required before being placed on IR prior to Week 10.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.